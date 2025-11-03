Donald Trump Jr. Looks Totally Different In Throwback Photos With Baby Kai

The Trump family's faces have changed significantly since that fateful day when Donald Trump came down the escalator to announce his presidential bid with the kind of fanfare everyone has come to expect from the former "Apprentice" host. But the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., stands out among the bunch as far as drastic changes in appearance are concerned. In fact, in old photographs showing Don Jr. doting on his eldest daughter Kai Trump, when she was just a baby, the businessman is nearly unrecognizable.

Don Jr. used to have longer hair and a much fuller face. He's also opted for a permanent beard in the years since the below pic was taken, which has naturally contributed to his new look too. One thing that clearly hasn't changed is his penchant for proudly donning hats embroidered with the family name, however. While rumors have swirled that Don Jr. and his younger brother Eric Trump have gotten plastic surgery since their father's initial bid for the White House, evidence that they've gone under the knife is scant.

Bobby Bank/Getty

Cosmetic surgeon Gary Motykie analyzed the Trumps' faces for the Daily Mail, confirming that plastic surgery runs rampant, especially among the women. Family members often follow in each other's footsteps once one of them breaks the ice by undergoing a cosmetic procedure but he couldn't pinpoint any specific work Don Jr. had done, acknowledging that the only thing that's obviously different about the businessman is his teeth. "I think all of them — Donald, Ivanka, Donald Jr. — I think all of them look suspicious at some point for having their teeth done [...] And there's nothing wrong with that," Motykie opined.