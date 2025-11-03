Donald Trump Jr. Looks Totally Different In Throwback Photos With Baby Kai
The Trump family's faces have changed significantly since that fateful day when Donald Trump came down the escalator to announce his presidential bid with the kind of fanfare everyone has come to expect from the former "Apprentice" host. But the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., stands out among the bunch as far as drastic changes in appearance are concerned. In fact, in old photographs showing Don Jr. doting on his eldest daughter Kai Trump, when she was just a baby, the businessman is nearly unrecognizable.
Don Jr. used to have longer hair and a much fuller face. He's also opted for a permanent beard in the years since the below pic was taken, which has naturally contributed to his new look too. One thing that clearly hasn't changed is his penchant for proudly donning hats embroidered with the family name, however. While rumors have swirled that Don Jr. and his younger brother Eric Trump have gotten plastic surgery since their father's initial bid for the White House, evidence that they've gone under the knife is scant.
Cosmetic surgeon Gary Motykie analyzed the Trumps' faces for the Daily Mail, confirming that plastic surgery runs rampant, especially among the women. Family members often follow in each other's footsteps once one of them breaks the ice by undergoing a cosmetic procedure but he couldn't pinpoint any specific work Don Jr. had done, acknowledging that the only thing that's obviously different about the businessman is his teeth. "I think all of them — Donald, Ivanka, Donald Jr. — I think all of them look suspicious at some point for having their teeth done [...] And there's nothing wrong with that," Motykie opined.
Kai Trump has changed just as much as her dad
Donald Trump Jr. isn't the only one who looks completely different these days. His eldest daughter, Kai Trump, has undergone a stunning transformation of her own — it goes without saying that she's no longer a little kid anymore. This became clear when Kai stepped out onto the stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2024 to talk up her grandfather, Donald Trump, to a cheering audience. She made some well-received quips about the president, touching on their mutual love of golf and his normal grandpa-like behavior behind the scenes.
There have also been plenty of signs that Kai might be more mature than her dad, Donald Trump Jr., and all eyes have been on the teenager since her beloved grandfather's second term commenced. While Kai's father's party boy past still comes back to bite him every now and then — Don Jr. reportedly had a brutal nickname in his wild college days — the divisive politician's eldest granddaughter is yet to do something truly scandalous. Her YouTube channel, which has grown exponentially since Kai's big debut at the RNC, shows her navigating life in the spotlight and gives fans an inside look at what it's like to be a close family member of the president.
Most notably, Kai seems to have her future all figured out. She's set to attend the University of Miami in 2026 and has been working hard on her golf game in the meantime. In October 2025, Kai made headlines for landing a spot in the LPGA Tour. She also proved that she's a Trump through and through when the ambitious teenager released her own clothing line and shot promotional content for it at the White House. We bet Don Jr. heartily approves.