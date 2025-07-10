How The Trump Family's Faces Have Changed Since Donald Came Down The Escalator
In 2015, when the world felt buoyant and pandemics were just plots for B movies, one rogue man rode an escalator down into the depths of Trump Tower. Determined to satisfy his ego, Donald Trump used this stunt to announce his presidential campaign. Now, a decade after Trump descended to "Rockin' In The Free World" by Neil Young, his "Make America Great Again" movement has swept the nation and morphed politics into a dizzying fray. What has also changed is the physicality of many of Trump's followers, including members of his own family. Of course, there are several presidential family members with noticeable plastic surgery, but the changes appear even more drastic when compared to what all those faces looked like a decade ago.
While it's been noted that many Trump women look unrecognizable in throwback photos, it's safe to say that several Trump men have also managed to procure chiseled chins and new cheekbones seemingly overnight. It's to the point that the first family just might be responsible for starting their own plastic surgery trend known as Mar-A-Lago face, named after Trump's Florida estate. For their part, the Trump family has neither confirmed nor denied any facial tune-ups, but photos of them tell a different story. Here's how the Trump family's faces have drastically changed over the past decade.
Donald Trump Jr. has grown a chin
The oldest son of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., has had his ups and downs since his dad launched his first successful presidential bid. However, when it comes to his appearance, Don Jr. has had quite the glow-up. While many rumors swirl about whether Don Jr. has gotten plastic surgery, due to his new chiseled face, it could simply be that the man got a beard. There's an argument to be made that since 2015, Don Jr. possibly started working out more and finally got a hold of some facial hair instead of any major procedures.
Eric Trump found some cheekbones
For his part, Eric Trump has undergone a complete transformation in the past decade, one that has included finding his bone structure. Similar to his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., it could be argued that Eric has undergone some form of plastic surgery for this new face. But it could also be that Eric took inspiration from his wife and started getting in shape, revealing cheekbones along the way. Eric also copied Don Jr. with the addition of a beard, although the strange, seemingly mandatory slicked-back hair isn't doing anyone any favors.
Lara Trump got a MAGA makeover
One of the most startling evolutions within the Trump family would be the dramatic style transformation of Lara Trump. Since 2015, Lara, the wife of Eric Trump, has embraced not just a fitness overhaul, but also possible plastic surgery to go with it. To compare and contrast, Lara is now rocking fuller brows, fuller cheeks, and fuller lips. While some of this could be low-impact cosmetic procedures like eyebrow threading, there are four obvious procedures Lara just might have gotten over the years (although she has yet to admit to any sort of enhancements).
Ivanka Trump has kept the tune-ups minimal
As the oldest daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has almost always found herself in the spotlight, even before he became president. Which might be why Ivanka's face transformation between 2015 and 2025 doesn't feel as drastic as some of the other members of her family. Of course, there have always been plastic surgery rumors following Ivanka, but over the past decade, she's kept her face looking somewhat reliable. Much of her face remains the same — which could also be an indication of some sort of routine maintenance — although Ivanka's nose does appear to be disappearing with time.
Tiffany Trump has changed her face shape
Growing up the youngest daughter of Donald Trump wasn't incredibly easy for Tiffany Trump, but she still managed to have her own style. However, now that her father is back in office for a second time, there are more plastic surgery rumors hovering around Tiffany. For starters, her face now appears more round instead of elongated — this could be due to her recent pregnancy, but it could also have had a little help. Her lips do appear a bit more full, her cheeks more plump, and her nose feels a bit more streamlined.
Melania Trump has kept it basic
Out of all the Trump family faces, Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, has been the one to keep things simple. Even with the stunning transformation of Melania, her face has retained its shape, and she's even embraced the aging process. While it could be argued that a bit of maintenance has been performed, nothing drastic appears to have happened. Sure, she's wearing darker eye makeup, her fake tan is getting tanner, and her eyebrows are fuller, but those are rather paltry upgrades when compared to her daughter-in-law Lara Trump.
Donald Trump has deflated
After all these years, Donald Trump is still holding onto the fake orange tan and the confounding cirrostratus cloud formation of a haircut. However, Trump's 70s are proving to be his worst hair decade yet, something that's become clear now that he's stopped dying his hair. The glaring white of his aging mop is juxtaposed against the drooping glow of his bronzer.
Many have said a presidency will age someone, and it appears that two of them are taking quite the toll on Trump, who looks notably more tired. It also appears as if Trump has eased up on the bronzer just a bit — since taking office again in 2025, there's been an uptick in times Trump has gone makeup-free, although the lack of fake tan is so jarring it often puts his age on full display.