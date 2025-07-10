How The Trump Family's Faces Have Changed Since Donald Came Down The Escalator

In 2015, when the world felt buoyant and pandemics were just plots for B movies, one rogue man rode an escalator down into the depths of Trump Tower. Determined to satisfy his ego, Donald Trump used this stunt to announce his presidential campaign. Now, a decade after Trump descended to "Rockin' In The Free World" by Neil Young, his "Make America Great Again" movement has swept the nation and morphed politics into a dizzying fray. What has also changed is the physicality of many of Trump's followers, including members of his own family. Of course, there are several presidential family members with noticeable plastic surgery, but the changes appear even more drastic when compared to what all those faces looked like a decade ago.

While it's been noted that many Trump women look unrecognizable in throwback photos, it's safe to say that several Trump men have also managed to procure chiseled chins and new cheekbones seemingly overnight. It's to the point that the first family just might be responsible for starting their own plastic surgery trend known as Mar-A-Lago face, named after Trump's Florida estate. For their part, the Trump family has neither confirmed nor denied any facial tune-ups, but photos of them tell a different story. Here's how the Trump family's faces have drastically changed over the past decade.