Before And After Photos Of Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Transformation Are Jaw-Dropping

If you're looking for inspiration to lose weight — and are tired of reading yet another traumatic "Biggest Loser" story — then look to rapper Jelly Roll instead. He's undergone a complete transformation, refusing to let his past mistakes and appearance get in the way of his dreams. "When I first started music, they told me I didn't have a chance," he wrote on Facebook in 2020. "They said I was too overweight to connect with people." He added, "They said I was too fat and too trashy. Just wanted to thank you all for helping me [prove] them all wrong." Jelly Roll then went on to share how many millions of people had listened to his music.

In August 2025, the "Hey Mama" singer gave a motivational speech to the Tennessee Titans. A video of the moment was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and included Jelly Roll mentioning he lost a whopping 200 pounds — and was hoping to lose another 50. (3:00-3:07) He started out at 540 pounds, so this is a huge achievement. His transformation is immediately obvious.

Jason Kempin & Kevin Mazur/Getty

These side-by-side photos, the left one taken in December 2022, the right pic taken in September 2025, look like they're of two completely different people. His jawline is now defined, and clothes seem to hang off of him more. It's a true testament to the human spirit that Jelly Roll was able to lose so much weight in under three years.