Before And After Photos Of Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Transformation Are Jaw-Dropping
If you're looking for inspiration to lose weight — and are tired of reading yet another traumatic "Biggest Loser" story — then look to rapper Jelly Roll instead. He's undergone a complete transformation, refusing to let his past mistakes and appearance get in the way of his dreams. "When I first started music, they told me I didn't have a chance," he wrote on Facebook in 2020. "They said I was too overweight to connect with people." He added, "They said I was too fat and too trashy. Just wanted to thank you all for helping me [prove] them all wrong." Jelly Roll then went on to share how many millions of people had listened to his music.
In August 2025, the "Hey Mama" singer gave a motivational speech to the Tennessee Titans. A video of the moment was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and included Jelly Roll mentioning he lost a whopping 200 pounds — and was hoping to lose another 50. (3:00-3:07) He started out at 540 pounds, so this is a huge achievement. His transformation is immediately obvious.
These side-by-side photos, the left one taken in December 2022, the right pic taken in September 2025, look like they're of two completely different people. His jawline is now defined, and clothes seem to hang off of him more. It's a true testament to the human spirit that Jelly Roll was able to lose so much weight in under three years.
Jelly Roll's weight isn't the only thing that's transformed
Besides changing his body weight, Jelly Roll also altered his entire well-being. Before he became famous, the rapper spent time in prison, in part because of his tough childhood. He was in and out of lockup for over a decade before finally getting his act together and making better choices. His charges were typically drug-related, but he was also charged with aggravated robbery.
The father of two has a great relationship with his children — something he didn't have growing up — and he's been married to Bunnie XO since 2016. Like many celebrities, unfortunately, Jelly Roll did have an affair, and he opened up about it on the "Human School Podcast" in October 2025. "One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife," he admitted. "I did a lot of work to repair that relationship. You know what I mean? Like, the repair has been special, man. We're stronger than we could have ever been." (49:12-49:45) Humans are always growing and changing, and it's nice to see how far Jelly Roll has come since he was a kid dealing drugs.