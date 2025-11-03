What Happened To The Actor Who Played Marie On Breaking Bad?

In January 2008, AMC premiered a new series about a chemistry teacher who, after a cancer diagnosis, decides to embark on a new career making meth to support his family. The series, of course, was "Breaking Bad," and creator Vince Gilligan brought the idea to fruition over five seasons.

In addition to Gilligan's genius, the success of the series also came from its cast of actors who, despite building substantial back catalogs, hadn't necessarily found massive mainstream success. One of those actors was Betsy Brandt, who played Marie Schrader, Walter White's sister-in-law. Before signing on to "Breaking Bad," she'd never been a series regular. She'd been making the prime-time rounds, guest-starring on shows like "NCIS," "ER," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "Boston Legal," but none of those appearances had lasted longer than an episode. "Breaking Bad" upped Brandt's profile in a big way.

"It changes how you look at other projects that come up," Brandt told VH-1. "I told Vince Gilligan, 'That may be the only way in which you've 'wronged' me. You have made me so much pickier.' And that's probably true for all of us. You look at anything and you're like, 'Is this as good as Breaking Bad?'"

When Walter White's crime empire came crumbling down, Brandt took her newfound fame and promptly turned it into a formidable filmography. But not everything she's touched has gotten quite as big as "Breaking Bad," so it's highly possible that many viewers may not realize what she's been doing since. Here's how Betsy Brandt has been keeping busy.