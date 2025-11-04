Here's What Julianne Hough's Exes Really Said About Her
Julianne Hough has a unique relationship history, especially considering she grew up in Utah and formerly practiced Mormonism, a religion with strict beliefs about marriage and a woman's role in society. In 2012, the "Dancing with the Stars" host told Glamour that she was engaged to her childhood friend turned sweetheart named Zack Wilson, who also grew up in the Mormon faith. Per People, the couple split in 2007, the same year she began dancing as a pro on "DWTS" at just 18 years old. So, Hough was a teenager throughout their entire relationship. She went on to date a country singer and later married a former hockey player. Of course, Hough was also in a serious relationship with Ryan Seacrest in between engagements.
Since then, she seems to have found peace in singlehood, and in February 2025, told E! News that she's given up on her search for "the one." However, that's not as sad as it sounds. "I've been very intentional about what I'm putting out and what I'm excited to attract and hopefully be attractive to, but I will say that I kind of just threw that out the window," she said. "It kind of brought me back to the joyful, playful side, versus being so serious." While she's focusing on fun and hopefully finding love along the way, we're looking back at the things some of her most high-profile exes have said about her. Apparently, she's maintained some sweet friendships with most of them.
Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough actually stayed friends
Julianne Hough's nearly three-year relationship with Ryan Seacrest is arguably her most high-profile one, given that he was on TV screens around the country every week during their relationship, hosting "American Idol," to name one of his many gigs. Hough wasn't on "Dancing with the Stars" at the time, instead focusing on her acting career. Her films "Berlesque," "Footloose," and "Rock of Ages" were released while she was with Seacrest. Per People, they were constantly at the center of engagement rumors before their March 2013 breakup.
But, there's no bad blood between these exes, which is fortunate, as they both work at ABC, so they're likely to continue crossing paths. They confirmed their friendship in 2022 when Hough went on Seacrest's radio show with her brother Derek Hough. "Sisanie and Tanya have been asking me if this is awkward for me and I said, 'Not at all,'" Seacrest said of his co-hosts during the interview. "[Julianne] feels the same I do. There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we remained friends for years and still are."
Julianne Hough and Chuck Wicks are probably not friends
Julianne Hough and Chuck Wicks met while they were both on tour with Brad Paisley in 2008, and the country singer was her "Dancing with the Stars" partner in early 2009 before they broke up in November of that year. The exes owned a home together, and despite a source telling People in 2009 that the couple "needed some time apart," suggesting a somewhat amicable split, on a 2020 episode of his podcast, "Talk to Chuck," Wicks set the record straight.
"We were on a high because both [of our] careers were going great," he said. We bought a house together, we did all these things, and then out of nowhere, you find out that they are not the person that you thought they were. And you break up. And then everybody wants to know why." As he continued, his words suggested at least a little bit of bitterness. "It wasn't fine," the "Stealing Cinderella" singer said. "S*** the fan. I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus but ... It wasn't my fault." Wicks went on to say that he pretended the relationship was fine in public, but there were times toward the end that he didn't even like her.
There's still love between Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich
Julianne Hough began dating former hockey player Brooks Laich in 2013, and the former couple were married by July 2017. They were planning to start a family, and Julianne even opened up about her experience with IVF to People in 2019. However, their plans apparently changed quickly because they announced their split in May 2020, although it took about two years for them to finalize the divorce. Laich has continually respected Julianne's privacy and hasn't said much about his ex-wife beyond the joint statement they released to People when they split in 2020. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place," the statement said in part.
Laich did go on the "How Men Think" podcast in November 2020 and opened up about how the split impacted his ability to express emotions. "I've learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times that's through crying," he said. The exes clearly still have respect for each other. Laich was a groomsman in Julianne's brother Derek Hough's August 2023 wedding to Hayley Erbert.
He is currently engaged to CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, and based on social media activity, Julianne is still in their lives. The couple welcomed a daughter in October 2025, and she left a sweet comment on the Instagram birth announcement. "Baby Girl Emberly has arrived and she couldn't be more loved! Congratulations you two beauties, can't wait to meet her," Julianne wrote.