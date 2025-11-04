Here's What Julianne Hough's Exes Really Said About Her

Julianne Hough has a unique relationship history, especially considering she grew up in Utah and formerly practiced Mormonism, a religion with strict beliefs about marriage and a woman's role in society. In 2012, the "Dancing with the Stars" host told Glamour that she was engaged to her childhood friend turned sweetheart named Zack Wilson, who also grew up in the Mormon faith. Per People, the couple split in 2007, the same year she began dancing as a pro on "DWTS" at just 18 years old. So, Hough was a teenager throughout their entire relationship. She went on to date a country singer and later married a former hockey player. Of course, Hough was also in a serious relationship with Ryan Seacrest in between engagements.

Since then, she seems to have found peace in singlehood, and in February 2025, told E! News that she's given up on her search for "the one." However, that's not as sad as it sounds. "I've been very intentional about what I'm putting out and what I'm excited to attract and hopefully be attractive to, but I will say that I kind of just threw that out the window," she said. "It kind of brought me back to the joyful, playful side, versus being so serious." While she's focusing on fun and hopefully finding love along the way, we're looking back at the things some of her most high-profile exes have said about her. Apparently, she's maintained some sweet friendships with most of them.