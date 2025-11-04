Who Is Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry's Husband, Clint Godwin?

Fans fell in love with Tyler Henry, the so-called "Hollywood Medium," thanks to his appearances on various reality shows. In 2016, he got his own reality show, the aptly titled "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry." Claiming to be ignorant of most celebrity news, Henry sat down with famous clients and gave them readings, often coming out with things that he couldn't possibly have known ... unless, of course, depending on who you ask, he'd studied their Wikipedia pages. For the record, here are nine signs "Hollywood Medium" is fake.

Over time, fans were introduced to Clint Godwin, Henry's long-term partner. At first, they kept their relationship under wraps, and Henry refused to predict his own future when he was asked about the man with whom he'd chosen to share his life. "I always say, I can tell everybody else's future except my own," he told E! News. "It's actually hard to get a read on myself and my future. But I'm thankful for the present. I'll see where it leads."

That interview took place in 2019, and in the years since, Godwin has stepped into a spotlight of his own. For example, he was a regular fixture on "Life After Death with Tyler Henry," the medium's Netflix follow-up to his E! show. Here's what we know about the former pecan farmer and current husband of one of Hollywood's most recognizable psychics.