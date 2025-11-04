Who Is Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry's Husband, Clint Godwin?
Fans fell in love with Tyler Henry, the so-called "Hollywood Medium," thanks to his appearances on various reality shows. In 2016, he got his own reality show, the aptly titled "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry." Claiming to be ignorant of most celebrity news, Henry sat down with famous clients and gave them readings, often coming out with things that he couldn't possibly have known ... unless, of course, depending on who you ask, he'd studied their Wikipedia pages. For the record, here are nine signs "Hollywood Medium" is fake.
Over time, fans were introduced to Clint Godwin, Henry's long-term partner. At first, they kept their relationship under wraps, and Henry refused to predict his own future when he was asked about the man with whom he'd chosen to share his life. "I always say, I can tell everybody else's future except my own," he told E! News. "It's actually hard to get a read on myself and my future. But I'm thankful for the present. I'll see where it leads."
That interview took place in 2019, and in the years since, Godwin has stepped into a spotlight of his own. For example, he was a regular fixture on "Life After Death with Tyler Henry," the medium's Netflix follow-up to his E! show. Here's what we know about the former pecan farmer and current husband of one of Hollywood's most recognizable psychics.
Clint Godwin's family owns a pecan farm
While much of Clint Godwin's life now revolves around his husband's stardom, he does take time to point their fans toward his own family's business. Godwin shared an ad on Instagram for Godwin Farms, where he grew up; they still farm pecans back in his home state of Georgia, and in addition to telling his followers where they could get their hands on some chocolate-covered nuts, Godwin took the chance to educate people about how the harvest works. "My dad comes along with a shaker," he said over footage of pecans being collected. "[He] grabs the trees with this contraption, and he just shakes the limb. As the trees shake, the nuts fall."
The farm's website displays the Southern charm that made Godwin into who he is today. "It takes long days in the groves and careful tending through unpredictable seasons, but we've learned that truly exceptional pecans come from patience, dedication, and a genuine love for the land," the family wrote. "From our family to yours, thank you."
Clint Godwin contacted Tyler Henry for a reading after seeing him on television
Before Tyler Henry had his own show on "E!," he appeared on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in one of that show's most memorable episodes. Kris Jenner later appeared on Henry's show, and he claims to have connected with Robert Kardashian, her late husband. "He came through and acknowledged being around everybody and watching over his daughters and yeah he had a lot to say so it was really, it was incredible," Henry later told E! News. "I think for her it was the healing that she didn't even know she needed."
Henry's relationship with the Kardashians had an unintended side effect: it caught the eye of Clint Godwin. The youngster reached out to Henry and requested a reading for himself, and soon they got together to commune with the great beyond. "His grandfather passed before we met, very shortly, about two weeks," Henry explained to People. The reading was so powerful that Henry allowed it to influence his own life like he rarely did. "[He] kept coming through repeatedly," Henry said. "I took it as a sign to connect with his grandson more and it worked out." A ghostly matchmaker? Sure, why not!
Clint Godwin still sometimes receives readings from Tyler Henry
For the most part, Tyler Henry said that Clint Godwin doesn't pry into the details of his readings with clients. "We focus on pretty much everything but readings," he told People. It makes sense; if you spend your days communicating with the other side, you probably want your nights to be more normal. Just ask Theresa Caputo, the woman behind "Long Island Medium," who ultimately divorced the husband who often tagged along on her reality show.
Still, sometimes it seems that Henry can't help but receive messages meant for Godwin. He told Netflix's Tudum that he passes them along at home, including one time when he warned Godwin to call home because he could sense that his grandmother was in danger. When Godwin made the call, he learned that his grandmother had indeed fallen through a wooden deck ... just as Henry had predicted.
"It's like Life Alert, but the boyfriend version!" Henry laughed to Netflix. Still, he said he's been working to separate his readings from his personal life, because they can start to take a toll on his mental health. "Being able to have a time and place to do readings has allowed me to have some sense of normalcy," he said, "so that when I'm not doing readings, I can maintain some kind of a normal life." Godwin might just have to find out about his family members' lives the old-fashioned way.
Clint Godwin is close with Tyler Henry's family
While Tyler Henry has managed to pass on some important messages from Clint Godwin's family, it seems that Godwin has also grown close with Henry's loved ones. In 2018, only a few years into their relationship, Godwin shared a lovely snapshot on Instagram of himself hugging Henry's mother. "My 'other mother' made me a cake for my 22nd!" he wrote in the caption. "So sweet and so thankful for everything she does." Sure enough, Henry's mom presented him with what appeared to be a cake topped with funfetti icing and candles that said "22."
Years later, when Henry filmed his Netflix series, Godwin had the opportunity to learn even more about the people who had raised the Hollywood medium. "Life After Death with Tyler Henry" was about him looking into a family mystery, and Godwin assisted on the journey. "My boyfriend was able to provide help for our family that really, no one else was able to provide," Henry revealed to GLAAD. "He was instrumental in helping us get an understanding of the genealogy," he said, explaining that Godwin researched Henry's family history in an effort to track down a mysterious incident lurking in the family's past. Henry added, "He became even closer to our family as a result of helping my mom find those answers."
He's an artist of many kinds
Though Tyler Henry is the one in the relationship with several television shows, that doesn't stop Clint Godwin from pursuing his own artistic ambitions. He's a quintessential Renaissance man, an artist who explores many different areas of creative expression. He works as a photographer, for example, and his website advertises services that range from studio portraits to home visits. "Everyone's space is unique," Godwin wrote. "Show it by having portraits made at your home, inside or outside."
His website also highlights his painting and illustration work, showing off everything from beautiful landscapes to drawings of faces and even eye-popping abstract work. Godwin is also a musician, including with his brother. In 2025, he shared a song on Instagram called "In Me (Divine)," explaining, "My brother Josh and I have been working on a chill track. Just in time for the June gloom that's rolling into Los Angeles!" Fans were impressed by the tune, with one commenting, "Dreamy, jazzy vibes!! ... Love!"
He and Henry have released several singles together, too. In 2024, Godwin shared an Instagram photo of himself in front of some complicated-looking studio equipment, fiddling with knobs and wires all connected to a laptop. "I stepped into a different realm of artistic expression than I'm used to when I started creating music," he wrote in the caption. "[I] couldn't be more thankful for the passion I have discovered through ambient music and modular synthesis. Tyler and I are just getting started!"
His relationship with Tyler Henry has set Clint Godwin on his own journey with spirituality
When one person in a family becomes the subject of a reality show, it's common for reality television to become the family business. Just ask Jack Osbourne, who hosts "Portals to Hell" and "The Osbournes Want to Believe," decades after his hard-rocking family dominated MTV in the aughts.
In Clint Godwin's case, however, it seems that he's quite happy to make paranormal spirituality the family business. We imagine that it would be hard to avoid, living with someone like Tyler Henry, so it makes sense that Godwin has been sent on his own journey with the supernatural in his years alongside the Hollywood medium. Still, he seems to have resisted doing a deep dive for quite a while. In 2023, he shared a photo on Instagram of himself holding a book about ghosts. "It's been almost a year since I really delved into exploring the Paranormal, the history of mediumship, and psi ability," he wrote in the caption. "Do you have any mysterious or incredible experiences?"
The post also served as a book club of sorts, and Godwin filled the caption with what he said were "some of the most thought-provoking quotes from our book collection." He recommended that his followers check out works like "Conjuring Up Philip" by Iris M. Owen, "Manifesting Spirits" by Jack Hunter, and "The Trickster and the Paranormal" by George Hansen, among many others. That's one library we wouldn't mind visiting for spooky season!
Clint Godwin and Tyler Henry started, then quickly abandoned a podcast
Clint Godwin appeared on Tyler Henry's Netflix show, "Life After Death with Tyler Henry," but otherwise the couple seems to still be exploring how to brand themselves as a couple, rather than just as Tyler Henry and his partner. To that end, in February 2025, they launched an Instagram-based podcast called "Haunt Takes." In the first episode, the couple chatted about ghosts and their clothes, spitballing takes about why we don't usually think of spirits as nude.
In the caption for the first episode, Henry wrote, "My side-kick [sic] with all things psychic, @clintxgodwin and I will take on tongue-in-cheek questions about the paranormal with deep implications. Have you ever seen an apparition?" The video's comments are full of fans sharing their own supernatural stories, but if the intent was to make fans think of them as a duo, it perhaps didn't help that they were filmed by two separate cameras, never in the same frame together.
As of press time, there don't seem to have been any further episodes of "Haunt Takes." Perhaps it's for the best; after all, her failed podcast made several celebs turn on Meghan Markle.
Clint Godwin and Tyler Henry get mushy with each other on social media
At this point, Tyler Henry and Clint Godwin have been together for nearly a decade. While you might expect that their relationship's honeymoon phase is over, you wouldn't know it from looking at their social media. The two are as loved-up as ever, proudly sharing updates about their life with their fans.
On Valentine's Day in 2025, for example, Henry posted an Instagram photo of the two of them in wetsuits and with wet bangs, suggesting that perhaps they'd just been surfing. "We've grown up together and there's no one else I'd rather grow through time with," Henry wrote. "Whether I'm 29 or 92, this love will always be my guiding force, a reprieve from all of life's heaviness. That's what @clintxgodwin is for me."
Lest you worry that Godwin would shy away from such mushiness, he's just as liable to return the favor ... although perhaps not in such detail. In 2022, he shared a slideshow showing that he'd taken his man out for a fancy dinner. In the caption, he wrote simply, "Just because."
Clint Godwin and Tyler Henry married in May 2025
In May 2025, Tyler Henry joined the ranks of plenty of other celebs who married normal people. Though he once refused to speculate about whether he would end up married, the Hollywood medium did indeed marry Clint Godwin, tying the knot at a courthouse in Beverly Hills. Their wedding was a low-key affair, resisting major publicity and apparently missing the massive guest list you might expect from the star of multiple reality shows. "Today, we are married!" Henry wrote in the Instagram caption to the adorable snapshot, just casually breaking the news on social media. "Life with you is an endless sleepover with my best friend and life's just getting started."
Henry went on to recount the couple's love story for his fans. "I knew when we met nearly a decade ago that you would be the one, and that conviction only grew stronger with every day," he wrote. "Best premonition ever!"