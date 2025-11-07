Demi Moore Was Never The Same After Her Divorce From Ashton Kutcher

Ask cinephiles what Demi Moore's most iconic role is to date, and you'll likely get one of these answers: Molly Jensen in "Ghost," Lieutenant Jordan O'Neil in "G.I. Jane," or Elisabeth Sparkle in "The Substance." Now, ask them again about her most heavily publicized romantic relationship, and everyone will agree it was her controversial marriage to fellow actor Ashton Kutcher. Yet, Moore's first two matrimonies were no less newsworthy. When she was just 17, she wed rock musician Freddy Moore, who was 12 years her senior. Then, from 1987 to 1998, she was married to Bruce Willis and had three children with him: Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis. While her split with Bruce Willis was amicable and they remain close to this day, the same can't be said about how things went down with Ashton Kutcher.

Moore met the "That '70s Show" alum, who was 15 years her junior, at a dinner party in 2003. They were married in 2005 and divorced six years later. Their story received widespread attention, not just because of their age gap, but also due to reports of infidelity.

In the two years following the divorce, Moore stepped away from the spotlight to deal with various personal challenges. Then, she picked up the pieces, rebuilt her career, and finally nabbed her first major award — better late than never, right? What has this equally trying and enriching journey been like? Has she dated any other celebrities? What's next for her?