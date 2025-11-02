Before & After Photos Of Usha Vance Paint A Tragic Picture Of Her Time As Second Lady

It's not exactly a well-kept secret that Usha Vance is over the political life. In summer 2025, the second lady was reportedly seen snapping at JD at a restaurant, which did not help the constant divorce rumors swirling around about the couple. According to an insider tip shared by comedian Suzanne Lambert on Instagram, while the couple was eating out, Usha allegedly told her husband, "This is what our life should actually be like!" Using context clues, it seemed that Usha was referring to the fact that she and JD were able to eat a meal sans cameras and underlying agendas, and just be an anonymous couple again.

The Vances went from being an everyday family to being thrust into the spotlight with people scrutinizing their every move. It's not the best way to spend the next four years. Plus, there are plenty of awkward JD and Usha Vance photos that have troubled marriage written all over them.

Another reason the role of SLOTUS may not be Usha's cup of tea is that she had to put her career as a successful attorney on hold to help her husband live out his political dreams. Back in 2024, when JD announced he was running for vice president alongside Trump, Usha left her job at a law firm. "I have resigned from my position at Munger, Tolles & Olson to focus on caring for our family," she told People. Based on some of the recent photos taken of Usha, she may be regretting that decision.