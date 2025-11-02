Before & After Photos Of Usha Vance Paint A Tragic Picture Of Her Time As Second Lady
If anyone deserves a Jet2 holiday, it's Usha Vance. JD Vance's wife has only been the second lady since January 2025, but it appears she's already over it — even though she still has a little over three more years before she can go back to her life before her husband became the vice president. In October 2025, an account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted two photos of JD and Usha. The top snapshot is from November 6, 2024, the day Donald Trump and JD won the election. The image below appears to be from February 2025, when the VP and second lady visited the Dachau Concentration Camp memorial site in Germany. Granted, the latter was a somber event, so it's not surprising that Usha isn't smiling in the photo and chose understated clothing, but the contrast between the two pictures is quite jarring.
Before her husband was sworn in as vice president, Usha looked like she was glowing. The smile she gave her husband seemed genuine, unlike the fake smiles she has plastered on since. Her hair appears to have grayed significantly in only a few months, suggesting she has been under tremendous stress. The mother of three also just looked flat out miserable, seemingly tired of the SLOTUS life.
Usha Vance's life has gone topsy-turvy
It's not exactly a well-kept secret that Usha Vance is over the political life. In summer 2025, the second lady was reportedly seen snapping at JD at a restaurant, which did not help the constant divorce rumors swirling around about the couple. According to an insider tip shared by comedian Suzanne Lambert on Instagram, while the couple was eating out, Usha allegedly told her husband, "This is what our life should actually be like!" Using context clues, it seemed that Usha was referring to the fact that she and JD were able to eat a meal sans cameras and underlying agendas, and just be an anonymous couple again.
The Vances went from being an everyday family to being thrust into the spotlight with people scrutinizing their every move. It's not the best way to spend the next four years. Plus, there are plenty of awkward JD and Usha Vance photos that have troubled marriage written all over them.
Another reason the role of SLOTUS may not be Usha's cup of tea is that she had to put her career as a successful attorney on hold to help her husband live out his political dreams. Back in 2024, when JD announced he was running for vice president alongside Trump, Usha left her job at a law firm. "I have resigned from my position at Munger, Tolles & Olson to focus on caring for our family," she told People. Based on some of the recent photos taken of Usha, she may be regretting that decision.