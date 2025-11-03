Karoline Leavitt's 'Horrified' Reaction To Trump's Bathroom Has People Questioning Her Judgment

Donald Trump seems focused on remaking the White House to his taste in his second term, from the gaudy makeover Trump gave the Oval Office to Trump having the East Wing demolished to make way for a ballroom. He's also had his hand in some parts of the White House the public doesn't often see, with Trump redoing the Lincoln bathroom, to the chagrin of many. And Karoline Leavitt, his press secretary, is true to form backing up that renovation in a particularly fawning way. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a copy of Trump's Truth Social post about him renovating the Lincoln bathroom, writing, "When I first learned a toilet like that existed inside the White House, I was horrified."

When I first learned a toilet like that existed inside the White House, I was horrified President Trump is making the People's House more elegant and beautiful for generations of Americans to come! https://t.co/iGRiiBw0UL — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) October 31, 2025

It's Leavitt's use of the word "horrified" that really seems to have critics in the comments sounding off. One person on X wrote, "Why would a toilet horrify you? It wasn't gold? Oh to be personally wealthy and only have superficial things to worry about." Another commented, "You must be pretty thin skinned to be horrified by a toilet..."

To many, it was particularly out of touch that she was posting about the marble makeover of a White House bathroom at a time when the government shutdown was still ongoing and people were about to potentially lose access to their SNAP benefits. One critic posted on X, "Not horrified that children will go hungry tomorrow. Not horrified that families are rationing groceries. ... Families are about to lose food benefits, parents are skipping meals so their kids can eat, and your emotional breaking point was... a toilet? You disgust me."