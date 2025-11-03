Karoline Leavitt's 'Horrified' Reaction To Trump's Bathroom Has People Questioning Her Judgment
Donald Trump seems focused on remaking the White House to his taste in his second term, from the gaudy makeover Trump gave the Oval Office to Trump having the East Wing demolished to make way for a ballroom. He's also had his hand in some parts of the White House the public doesn't often see, with Trump redoing the Lincoln bathroom, to the chagrin of many. And Karoline Leavitt, his press secretary, is true to form backing up that renovation in a particularly fawning way. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a copy of Trump's Truth Social post about him renovating the Lincoln bathroom, writing, "When I first learned a toilet like that existed inside the White House, I was horrified."
When I first learned a toilet like that existed inside the White House, I was horrified
President Trump is making the People's House more elegant and beautiful for generations of Americans to come! https://t.co/iGRiiBw0UL
— Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) October 31, 2025
It's Leavitt's use of the word "horrified" that really seems to have critics in the comments sounding off. One person on X wrote, "Why would a toilet horrify you? It wasn't gold? Oh to be personally wealthy and only have superficial things to worry about." Another commented, "You must be pretty thin skinned to be horrified by a toilet..."
To many, it was particularly out of touch that she was posting about the marble makeover of a White House bathroom at a time when the government shutdown was still ongoing and people were about to potentially lose access to their SNAP benefits. One critic posted on X, "Not horrified that children will go hungry tomorrow. Not horrified that families are rationing groceries. ... Families are about to lose food benefits, parents are skipping meals so their kids can eat, and your emotional breaking point was... a toilet? You disgust me."
Karoline Leavitt's appreciation of the Trump-renovated bathroom wasn't shared by many
In other replies to Karoline Leavitt's X post about the Lincoln bathroom, some people took the opportunity to bring up the Mar-a-Lago bathroom where Trump had stored some reportedly classified documents after his first presidency was over. Trump has given a variety of different excuses for keeping documents at Mar-a-Lago, and while the case was dismissed, it wasn't over the fact that he'd been found to be in possession of classified documents.
Then there's the fact that everyone's just not on board with the new vibe for the Lincoln bathroom. "The teal and silver looked way more classy than the gaudy marble and continued overuse of gold everywhere," wrote someone on X. One person noted, "The monotonous marble covering every surface feels like being stuck in a dirty spiderweb," while another quipped: "Oh wow. Hobby Lobby must be out of gold leaf for a 500 miles radius."
The general consensus was that Leavitt and Trump seemed completely unrelatable to ordinary Americans who are suffering during the government shutdown. The renovations and Leavitt's comments made the Trump administration seem more akin to Marie Antoinette than anything else (but at least she "let them eat cake"). It also made some wonder — if Trump is so focused on renovating buildings, why couldn't he just stay in real estate?