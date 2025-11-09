Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce's New Restaurant Could Have Used More Time In The Oven

The Reddit comments were brutal, with one user asking, "Why does anyone go to a celebrity-owned bar/restaurant and expect anything but pure trash?" and another saying the side dish "looks like someone dropped a poached egg into old vanilla pudding." It's just way too much fancy butter melted on top of potatoes, but it's justified for people to expect more from a high-end steakhouse with a strict dress code.

Amy Prenner, Communications Executive and Founder of The Prenner Group told The List that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce can make it through this PR crisis if they act quickly and deliberately. First, they can't just let their executive chef, Ryan Arnold, and Noble 33 weather the storm alone. "They need to show they're in the kitchen, tasting dishes, weighing in on decisions," Prenner said. "From a PR perspective, they will have to share the story of why they wanted to open a steakhouse in the first place — and it better be more interesting than 'we like money.'" Kelce and Mahomes should also shine a light on the culinary experts they tapped to help them make their dream steakhouse a reality.

As for the potatoes, Prenner said that Kelce and Mahomes have to own the mistake and fix it. "You can't PR your way out of serving bad food," Prenner said, suggesting that the 1587 Prime team take advantage of social media to post videos of staff members tasting and tweaking the food and responding to customer feedback. "The less it feels like a vanity project and the more it feels like a real restaurant that happens to be co-owned by famous people, the better off you'll be," Prenner explained.