Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce's New Restaurant Could Have Used More Time In The Oven
Before Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce had Patrick Mahomes. Kelce and Mahomes have been friends since Mahomes was drafted to the Chiefs in 2017, and they won three Super Bowls together as teammates. The pals became business partners in September 2025 when they opened their steakhouse, 1587 Prime, on Mahomes' birthday after partnering with the hospitality group Noble 33, per the restaurant's website. It was an instant hot spot for football fans and Swifties alike. The menu has drinks named to honor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and the Chiefs kingdom. Despite receiving positive reviews from sites like Business Insider, the upscale restaurant went viral for the worst reason: serving gross-looking, $16 mashed potatoes.
A photo of the potatoes circulated on Reddit, with one user posting it under a thread called "The $16 mashed potatoes served at Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's new restaurant." They're served in a classy-looking silver bowl with a spoon on the side, and the actual potatoes look unremarkable, but there is a melted pool of butter on top that looks suspicious. A chunk of butter, with what appears to be spices in it, floats in the middle of the pool. Plus, the user wrote in the caption of the photo, "They are also frequently served cold." A week before 1587 Prime opened, People reported that the steaks were served with "an assortment of compound butters and sauces." One of those butters is likely melted on top of the hot potatoes in the photo, but it would look nicer on the side.
An expert said Kelce and Mahomes can overcome bad PR with a little effort
The Reddit comments were brutal, with one user asking, "Why does anyone go to a celebrity-owned bar/restaurant and expect anything but pure trash?" and another saying the side dish "looks like someone dropped a poached egg into old vanilla pudding." It's just way too much fancy butter melted on top of potatoes, but it's justified for people to expect more from a high-end steakhouse with a strict dress code.
Amy Prenner, Communications Executive and Founder of The Prenner Group told The List that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce can make it through this PR crisis if they act quickly and deliberately. First, they can't just let their executive chef, Ryan Arnold, and Noble 33 weather the storm alone. "They need to show they're in the kitchen, tasting dishes, weighing in on decisions," Prenner said. "From a PR perspective, they will have to share the story of why they wanted to open a steakhouse in the first place — and it better be more interesting than 'we like money.'" Kelce and Mahomes should also shine a light on the culinary experts they tapped to help them make their dream steakhouse a reality.
As for the potatoes, Prenner said that Kelce and Mahomes have to own the mistake and fix it. "You can't PR your way out of serving bad food," Prenner said, suggesting that the 1587 Prime team take advantage of social media to post videos of staff members tasting and tweaking the food and responding to customer feedback. "The less it feels like a vanity project and the more it feels like a real restaurant that happens to be co-owned by famous people, the better off you'll be," Prenner explained.