What Happened To The Actor Who Played Gordo On Lizzie McGuire? He's Unrecognizable Now

For many millennials, being a tween in the early 2000s meant accessorizing with butterfly clips, listening to boy bands like NSYNC, and spending hours messaging friends on AOL Instant Messenger while watching the Disney Channel. One of the most popular shows on Disney Channel at the time was "Lizzie McGuire," a show that followed Lizzie (played by Hilary Duff) and her antics with her two best friends, David "Gordo" Gordon and Miranda Sanchez, as they navigated adolescence. In the years since the hit show ended in 2004, many fans have wondered what happened to the cast of "Lizzie McGuire," especially the trio of best friends.

Lizzie's friend Gordo, played by actor Adam Lamberg, was a familiar face in not only the television series but in "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" as well. However, similar to what happened to Lalaine Vergara-Paras, the actor who played Miranda, life changed for Lamberg after "Lizzie McGuire" ended. The actor who played Gordo seemed to disappear from the spotlight, leading many of the former show's viewers to wonder where he went with his career. Lamberg is one of the Disney channel stars who was much older than fans realized, and he went on to become more than just another child actor who got their start on the Disney Channel. Not a lot of details are publicly known about Lamberg post-"Lizzie McGuire," but one thing is for certain: He went through a major transformation and is almost unrecognizable now.