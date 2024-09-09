Whatever Happened To Lalaine Vergara-Paras?

For those who grew up watching Disney Channel's "Lizzie McGuire," Lalaine Vergara-Paras is a familiar face. She played the role of Lizzie's best friend, Miranda Sanchez. Throughout its two-season run, "Lizzie McGuire" explored the complexities of adolescence through a humorous lens — and in doing so, it won the hearts of countless tweens. Vergara-Paras was a fan favorite on the show thanks to her killer fashion sense and her heartwarming friendship with Lizzie.

In 2003, Disney extended the Lizzie-verse by releasing "The Lizzie McGuire Movie." However, to the dismay of fans, Vergara-Paras' character was absent from the film. Likewise, she was nowhere to be seen during the series finale of "Lizzie McGuire." According to the script, Miranda was on an extended family vacation to Mexico; in reality, Vergara-Paras decided to leave the series early in order to film the Disney Channel Original Movie "You Wish!" "I'm sure it made no sense to a good amount of people that I wasn't in the movie," the actor told HuffPost in 2015. "In spirit, I think Miranda was there no matter what. If I'm in their minds while they were watching it, Miranda was a part of it. But Lalaine wanted to be a part of something else, too."

After finishing up with "You Wish!," Vergara-Paras seemingly vanished from the spotlight. Although she did indeed take a major step back from acting, the former Disney Channel darling has been quite busy over the years.