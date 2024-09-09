Whatever Happened To Lalaine Vergara-Paras?
For those who grew up watching Disney Channel's "Lizzie McGuire," Lalaine Vergara-Paras is a familiar face. She played the role of Lizzie's best friend, Miranda Sanchez. Throughout its two-season run, "Lizzie McGuire" explored the complexities of adolescence through a humorous lens — and in doing so, it won the hearts of countless tweens. Vergara-Paras was a fan favorite on the show thanks to her killer fashion sense and her heartwarming friendship with Lizzie.
In 2003, Disney extended the Lizzie-verse by releasing "The Lizzie McGuire Movie." However, to the dismay of fans, Vergara-Paras' character was absent from the film. Likewise, she was nowhere to be seen during the series finale of "Lizzie McGuire." According to the script, Miranda was on an extended family vacation to Mexico; in reality, Vergara-Paras decided to leave the series early in order to film the Disney Channel Original Movie "You Wish!" "I'm sure it made no sense to a good amount of people that I wasn't in the movie," the actor told HuffPost in 2015. "In spirit, I think Miranda was there no matter what. If I'm in their minds while they were watching it, Miranda was a part of it. But Lalaine wanted to be a part of something else, too."
After finishing up with "You Wish!," Vergara-Paras seemingly vanished from the spotlight. Although she did indeed take a major step back from acting, the former Disney Channel darling has been quite busy over the years.
Lalaine Vergara-Paras honed in on her music career
After "Lizzie McGuire" concluded in 2004, Lalaine Vergara-Paras continued to focus on her music career. Her first album, "Inside Story," was released in 2003, but it failed to land on the Billboard charts. In 2005, the actor-turned-singer released a peppy pop-punk tune called "I'm Not Your Girl." Although her music career never soared to the heights of fellow Disney alums like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, Vergara-Paras did get the chance to show off her decadent singing voice — and more importantly, her music career gave her the opportunity to express herself in a completely new way. "My music does say a lot about me and what I went through," she told the Chicago Tribune in 2005. "All the songs are about things I have gone through and what I am thinking. I wrote about my family, friends and boys, of course, and about life."
In 2010, Vergara-Paras served as the bassist in an all-girls band called Vanity Theft. Alongside her bandmates, she filmed several music videos and embarked on a cross-country tour. In a 2011 interview with Curve magazine, Vanity Theft member Elyse Driskill said Vergara-Paras joined the band on a whim. "She was a [friend of a friend]," Driskill recalled. "We were like, 'Oh, wouldn't it be funny if Lalaine was our bassist?' So, she thought about it and started taking lessons." Vergara-Paras rocked out with Vanity Theft for a year and a half before exiting the band in late 2011.
The Disney Channel alum appeared in a few more cult classics
"Lizzie McGuire" may have been a smash hit with a devoted following, but it wasn't the only cult classic that Lalaine Vergara-Paras appeared in. In 2003, she guest-starred in the iconic series "Buffy The Vampire Slayer." The "Lizzie McGuire" alum played the role of Chloe, a potential slayer who struggles with the demands of saving the world from demons. Although she only appeared in two episodes, Vergara-Paras' stint on "Buffy" was memorable nonetheless. Plus, fans got the chance to see the actor in a dark, dramatic role, which was a major contrast to her wholesome "Lizzie McGuire" character.
In 2010, Vergara-Paras made a crowd-pleasing appearance in the blockbuster film "Easy A." The teen comedy featured an all-star cast, including future two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes, and Penn Badgley. Vergara-Paras played a small role titled "gossipy girl" in the flick. In her scene, Vergara-Paras' character approaches Olive (played by Emma Stone) and delivers a spirited monologue about a mutual friend who has run away with his lover after announcing that he's gay. Her appearance in the film was brief, but Vergara-Paras undoubtedly had many viewers exclaiming, "Hey, it's Miranda from 'Lizzie McGuire!'"
Lalaine Vergara-Paras faced legal troubles in 2008
Lalaine Vergara-Paras was introduced to the world as a Disney darling with a squeaky-clean image — but as is the case with many child actors, her life was much more complicated than it appeared through a television screen. In the years following her exit from "Lizzie McGuire," Vergara-Paras struggled to stay on the straight-and-narrow. In 2008, TMZ reported that the former child actor had been arrested for possession of methamphetamines. She ultimately pleaded guilty to drug charges and agreed to enter a treatment program. Speaking with HuffPost in 2015, Vergara-Paras admitted that she'd been in a rough place at the time of her arrest. She explained, "I had a time where I went through what I call my 'dark years,' where I just went nuts and stupid, just being angry and acting like I was so badass."
Fortunately, the arrest served as a wakeup call that prompted Vergara-Paras to get her life back on track. In her HuffPost interview, the actor explained that she was determined to live up to her role model status and set a good example for fans. "The fact that I was help for a good amount of girls, that means something," she stated. "It's a lot of responsibility. I may have effed that responsibility up a bit when I went through my dark days, but for the ones that haven't totally abandoned me, I appreciate that a whole lot."
She made a smattering of television and film appearances
After saying goodbye to "Lizzie McGuire," Lalaine Vergara-Paras didn't completely disappear from the screen. Following her Disney Channel heyday, the actor made several more TV and film appearances. In 2004, Vergara-Paras nabbed a leading role in the drama "Promised Land." A few years later, she starred in the 2009 thriller "Royal Kill," where she played a young heiress who is being stalked by an assassin.
In 2009, the actor opened up to Desi You about what it was like to make the switch from "Lizzie McGuire" to a gory action film. "That's completely different from this movie," she shared. "Just besides my age alone and growing up and being more in tune with my feelings. It's completely different and just the whole character alone. The only thing similar is basically it being about a teenage girl. That's about it." Vergara-Paras also revealed that filming the movie was an incredibly physical process. To prepare for her role, she had to start going on daily runs.
Vergara-Paras has also appeared in a handful of television shows, including "Dream Journal," "Off the Clock," and "Raymond & Lane." As of September 2024, her latest acting credit came in 2020 when she appeared in the acclaimed drama "Definition Please."
The former child star embraced a normal life
Thanks to the enormous success of the series, Lalaine Vergara-Paras and her "Lizzie McGuire" co-stars became overnight sensations. In addition to being a bona fide celebrity, Vergara-Paras became a role model to young girls experiencing their own growing pains. Speaking with HuffPost in 2015, the actor said she was honored to have helped young people navigate their tween years. "I was lucky enough to be a part of something that touched a lot of kids and teens that were going through their lives and their awkward stages, and felt a little better doing it with us," she gushed.
Since the series wrapped in 2004, Vergara-Paras has settled into a quieter life. "I'm just more on the relaxed side of things," she told HuffPost. "I hold a job down to pay the bills, and I've been doing all these random little projects." While she was grateful for her time on the show, Vergara-Paras admitted that her childhood acting career left little time for anything else — including having a "normal" childhood experience. After being thrown into the rush of a Hollywood lifestyle, she was more than ready to slow things down. "It was just go, go, go. Now it's just a completely different perspective on my go, go, go," she said. "I'm just more like trying to walk over there. I'm not trying to jog or run anymore."
She organized a Lizzie McGuire reunion in 2015
While working on "Lizzie McGuire," Lalaine Vergara-Paras and Hilary Duff portrayed an iconic best-friend duo. And much like their characters, the pair shared a deep friendship in real life. While chatting with HuffPost in 2015, Vergara-Paras revealed that she and Duff hung out regularly behind the scenes. The gal pals created numerous core memories together, including shaving their legs for the first time. Unfortunately, they drifted apart after "Lizzie McGuire" wrapped in 2004. "It's just like one of those things, you know, sometimes you lose touch," Vergara-Paras explained.
In 2015, the former co-stars had a surprise reunion when Vergara-Paras spotted Duff at a local bowling alley. "We started bowling and I swore I thought I heard [Duff]," she dished to HuffPost. "Like her voice will never not be recognizable for me ... And then I looked, and it totally was her." After noticing her former co-star, Vergara-Paras called up another "Lizzie McGuire" alum: Jake Thomas, who played Matt McGuire. Thomas rushed to the bowling alley where an iconic reunion commenced.
In the aforementioned HuffPost interview, Vergara-Paras said she was looking forward to rekindling her friendship with Duff. "She texted me a couple times, and it's such a trip to randomly see her name pop up on my phone now," the actor gushed. "It's like, yeah, we may not have spoken for 14 years, but somehow it's one of those things where it's probably gonna just pick up where it left off."
She was interested in reprising her role as Miranda Sanchez
In 2019, Disney made dreams come true when the network announced that it would be rebooting "Lizzie McGuire." The next iteration of the series was set to premiere on Disney Plus and would have chronicled Lizzie's life as an adult. However, fans' dreams were dashed when the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot was canceled in 2020 due to creative differences between Disney and series creator Terri Minsky. The show's untimely cancellation left many fans wondering what might have been.
In 2024, former "Lizzie McGuire" writer Jonathan Hurwitz took to TikTok to dish about the axed reboot. After revealing some juicy details about the script, Hurwitz addressed a burning question: would Miranda have been included in the series? "We talked a lot about adult Miranda," Hurwitz divulged, "and her being a musician was part of the discussion, so, someone who's on tour with a band. Her being queer was also part of the discussion, so you likely would've met the woman that she's in a relationship with."
In the video, Hurwitz also revealed that Lalaine Vergara-Paras was interested in reprising her role for the new series. "As for Lalaine's involvement, I really don't know if casting ever reached out to her," he explained. "All I do know is that her manager and I happened to be at the same event and he came up to me and said that Lalaine was open to being involved. So, I'm hopeful that we could have actually had her be involved."
Lalaine Vergara-Paras embraced her Filipino heritage
In the early aughts, Lalaine Vergara-Paras rose to fame for her portrayal of Miranda Sanchez in "Lizzie McGuire." Although Miranda was canonically Mexican American, Vergara-Paras herself is of Filipino descent. The writers of "Lizzie McGuire" took great care to highlight Miranda's cultural heritage on the show — however, the actor's real-life experiences with race and identity were quite different from those of her "Lizzie McGuire" character. In 2019, Vergara-Paras opened up to her Instagram followers about the white-washing she experienced while working in Hollywood. The former child actor posted a photo of herself and wrote (via E! News), "Most of my life growing up I was forced to look as 'white' as possible. These days I struggle to find photos where I look as ethnic as possible." She added, "In case you still don't understand, I love my face in this photo."
Vergara-Paras received a flood of supportive comments from fans. Actor Clayton Snyder, who played Ethan Craft in "Lizzie McGuire," also chimed in with some affirming words. "You were the first person to open my eyes to the role of race in acting, when I asked why you didn't use your last name," Snyder commented. "Said it was too Hispanic. Made me sad." As fans will remember, Vergara-Paras went by her first name only when she was on "Lizzie McGuire."
She teamed up with a fellow Disney Channel star
In 2019, Lalaine Vergara-Paras served up the ultimate Y2K nostalgia when she reunited with fellow Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano. Vergara-Paras and the "Even Stevens" actor teamed up for an episode of "Christy's Kitchen," a segment on Carlson-Romano's YouTube channel. In the video, the pair made spaghetti and meatballs while chatting about life and reflecting on their Disney Channel days. Vergara-Paras showed up to the affair sporting a plaid messenger hat she wore on "Lizzie McGuire."
During their rendezvous, Vergara-Paras opened up about how she's been doing since her Disney Channel heyday. "I mean I think I'm just more proud of how far I've come mentally," she stated. "I mean, getting [by] day-to-day, I think, is a challenge in itself." When asked if she still gets recognized in public, the actor confirmed, "It definitely happens." Vergara-Paras also admitted that some of her fan interactions have been awkward and invasive. "I think there's a difference when someone approaches you and ... like, almost ignorant or something with certain things they ask," she shared. "Like, do you really ask that of someone you don't know?"
She reconnected with her Lizzie McGuire co-stars in 2020
Lalaine Vergara-Paras popped up again in 2020 when she joined her former "Lizzie McGuire" castmates for a special table read of an old episode. The reunion took place on Zoom and featured numerous stars from the series: Jake Thomas returned as Lizzie's pesky little brother, Matt. Robert Carradine and Hallie Todd reprised their roles as Lizzie's mom and dad. The table read even included Lizzie's nemesis, Kate Sanders, played by Ashley Brillault. "This is so exciting!" exclaimed Hilary Duff, who, of course, played Lizzie McGuire. "We haven't all been together in a very long time."
During their table read, the actors performed the episode "Between a Rock and a Bra Place" which originally aired in May 2001. In the episode, Lizzie and Miranda decide they're ready to purchase their first bras. When Lizzie's mom crashes their shopping trip, the girls hatch a plan to ditch her. However, they soon discover that buying a bra is more complicated than they expected, and they realize they need Lizzie's mom after all. For Vergara-Paras, seeing all of her castmates together was an emotional experience. "When Hilary was introducing everyone I was getting pretty teary-eyed," the actor confessed while dabbing her eyes.
Lalaine Vergara-Paras narrated an audiobook about the Disney Channel
For many child actors, life in the spotlight isn't always a picnic — and nobody knows that better than young performers who've grown up in front of a camera lens. This is especially true for Disney Channel actors who face enormous pressure from the network to maintain a spotless public image. For some former Disney stars — such as Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, and Hilary Duff — the network served as a stepping stone to a successful entertainment career. But on the flip side, some actors have struggled tremendously in the wake of their Disney Channel fame. Still, for better or worse, the Disney Channel has made an enormous cultural impact and remains a touchstone of children's entertainment.
In 2024, author Ashley Spencer explored the complicated legacy of the Disney Channel in her book, "Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel's Tween Empire." When it came time to find a narrator for the audio version of the book, Spencer recruited none other than former Disney Channel star Lalaine Vergara-Paras. Speaking exclusively to People, Vergara-Paras expressed her excitement about working on the project. "It's a pleasure to be a part of 'Disney High's journey into the audiobook world," she stated. "I'm honored to narrate this for Ashley and I'm looking forward to sharing these stories with fans in a whole new way." After staying firmly out of the limelight for the past several years, Vergara-Paras will surely be a welcome addition to the audiobook.