Pete Hegseth's Wardrobe Choices Have Raised Eyebrows More Than Once

In November 2024, Pete Hegseth made a major career change, trading his TV job for a role in Donald Trump's cabinet. As a Fox News host, Hegseth wore some pretty wild 'fits. For instance, in June 2023, Hegseth sported a gray pinstriped suit, yellow and black striped tie, and a U.S. flag pocket square. At an awards show in October 2024, Hegseth opened his tux jacket to reveal flag lining and a flag belt buckle. During his Senate conformation hearing, Hegseth's look skewed more Donald Trump, and he toned down the patterns somewhat. However, by the time his official photo was taken, Hegseth was back to loading up on stripes everything (suit, shirt, tie), with the stars and stripes peeking out of his pocket.

This plethora of patterns has attracted plenty of criticism. "The fun socks, USA belt buckle ... and other tchotchkes makes him look like a messy refrigerator with kid awards and souvenir magnets. Where is the eye supposed to rest?" snarked menswear writer Derek Guy on X, formerly Twitter.

Even so, Hegseth shows no signs of switching up his style. His mix of camo tie and favorite flag pocket square made him one of the worst-dressed MAGA groupies at Trump's military parade. Hegseth's list of questionable outfits keeps growing, and his loud fashions continue to be disparaged, and, in one instance, even caused diplomatic concerns.