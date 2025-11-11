Jesse Watters' Comments On Jennifer Aniston Had Everyone Rolling Their Eyes
Jesse Watters is under fire after criticizing Jennifer Aniston's looks on an October 2025 episode of Fox News' "The Five."As shared by the Daily Mail, Watters and his co-hosts started discussing "The Morning Show" star after Greg Gutfeld said that people weren't hot before the internet. "Watch 'Friends,' they're not even hot!" he said, trying to support his point. That prompted Watters to share his opinion. "Jennifer Aniston looks better now, like, 20 years older," he said, and he should've stopped there. But later in the show, he amended his opinion. "I actually think Jennifer Aniston was much better looking in 'Friends.' I don't know why I said that. I think I meant she was more glamorous now."
No one needed this confusing and rude opinion of Aniston's appearance on a news program, especially coming from Watters. He infamously married his second wife, Emma Watters, the same year he settled his divorce from his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato. In fact, he and Emma worked together when they began dating, and he was still married to Inguagiato. That's not a good look, but it gets worse. On "The Five," he confessed he took a creepy step to get one-on-one time with Emma. "When I was trying to get Emma to date me, the first thing I did was let the air out of her tires. She couldn't go anywhere; she needed a lift. I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in," he admitted.
His history adds a layer to why he's not welcome to share his opinion on one of Hollywood's best friends. "Not taking opinions from a man who intentionally vandalized a woman's car so he could have a better chance at having sex with her while he was married," someone wrote. Someone else was more to the point: "He's a Neanderthal."
Watters once appeared to similarly target Ivanka Trump
Jesse Watters has a history of disrespecting women. In 2017, he made a strange comment about Ivanka Trump that was presumably behind his decision to take an vacation from Fox News immediately after (via CBS News). Referring to a clip of Ivanka defending her father, Donald Trump, at the Women 20 summit, he said, "I don't really get what's going on here, but I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone," he said with a grin in a segment of his show posted by CNN. He appeared to be using sexual innuendo, but denied it in a comment on X after receiving criticism. "On air I was referring to Ivanka's voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This was in no way a joke about anything else," he wrote.
He's also had less than kind words to say at times about his mother, Anne Purvis, who's politically more liberal than her son. As Watters shared, she didn't invite him to the Thanksgiving celebration in her home in 2024 after Donald Trump won a second term in office. "Apparently, there wasn't enough room," he said. "She said it was a scheduling situation, and then invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her no thanks, I'll be at Best Buy."
Per TV Insider, Purvis is extremely anti-Trump, and she actually attended a No Kings protest in 2025. She once roasted her son on his show, phoning in to urge him to "do no harm." In the call, Purvis asked Watters and his colleagues to stop making comments about people's appearance. "Perhaps you can suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people's bodies, and talk about that," she urged (via Instagram). Wise words that didn't take, unfortunately.