Jesse Watters' Comments On Jennifer Aniston Had Everyone Rolling Their Eyes

Jesse Watters is under fire after criticizing Jennifer Aniston's looks on an October 2025 episode of Fox News' "The Five."As shared by the Daily Mail, Watters and his co-hosts started discussing "The Morning Show" star after Greg Gutfeld said that people weren't hot before the internet. "Watch 'Friends,' they're not even hot!" he said, trying to support his point. That prompted Watters to share his opinion. "Jennifer Aniston looks better now, like, 20 years older," he said, and he should've stopped there. But later in the show, he amended his opinion. "I actually think Jennifer Aniston was much better looking in 'Friends.' I don't know why I said that. I think I meant she was more glamorous now."

No one needed this confusing and rude opinion of Aniston's appearance on a news program, especially coming from Watters. He infamously married his second wife, Emma Watters, the same year he settled his divorce from his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato. In fact, he and Emma worked together when they began dating, and he was still married to Inguagiato. That's not a good look, but it gets worse. On "The Five," he confessed he took a creepy step to get one-on-one time with Emma. "When I was trying to get Emma to date me, the first thing I did was let the air out of her tires. She couldn't go anywhere; she needed a lift. I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in," he admitted.

His history adds a layer to why he's not welcome to share his opinion on one of Hollywood's best friends. "Not taking opinions from a man who intentionally vandalized a woman's car so he could have a better chance at having sex with her while he was married," someone wrote. Someone else was more to the point: "He's a Neanderthal."