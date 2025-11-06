Photo Of Donald Trump During Health Crisis In Oval Office Sparks Brutal Internet War

Though it did appear as if President Donald Trump was in a trance while others helped a man who fainted in his office, Trump's fans were quick to support him amid his lack of action. One X user explained, "Good leadership is not getting in the way of people more qualified to help." Others pointed to Trump's stoicism as a form of leadership, with one writing, "Trump kept cool, calm, and collected as a president should." Although the same cannot be said for everyone else in the room.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Trump loyalist, was by the person who fainted, and was spotted helping out during the medical emergency. Though this might not be enough to get those politicians who are angry at Dr. Oz to settle down, it does show his ability to remain calm, collected, and act like the doctor he is in a crisis.

Medical emergency in the White House as someone collapses pic.twitter.com/ZoUc6hVkwr — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2025

As for Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he and his fake tan were spotted bolting away from the incident, as evidenced by video footage on X. This prompted one commenter to joke, "Secretary of Health just bailed lol," with another pointing out that "Kennedy couldn't get out of there fast enough." One user even highlighted the fact that the photo of Trump standing was cleverly edited to "cut out [RFK Jr.] running."

Trump was able to resume his press conference a while later and confirmed the gentleman was doing fine.