Disheveled Donald Trump Makes JD Vance Do The Heavy Lifting During Foreign Affairs Dinner

On November 6, 2025, Donald Trump invited representatives from Central Asia to a televised business meeting/meal. JD Vance and Marco Rubio were among the U.S. government officials attending the dinner. Although Trump asked journalists to focus their questions on the event's main theme of foreign affairs, they didn't always comply. One question brought up the ongoing government shutdown, specifically the battle to release funds for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Rather than answer the query, Trump asked Vance to step in.

Q: A federal judge ruled that the administration has to fully fund SNAP. DOJ said they're gonna appeal. What's your message to folks as we're headed to Thanksgiving? TRUMP: *looks at JD Vance* you wanna gowithater pic.twitter.com/r3xMIifPXg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2025

On social media, people were unimpressed by Trump's decision to delegate. "Man can rant for hours about imaginary tariffs but can't answer a simple question on SNAP. Yikes!" remarked one poster on X (formerly Twitter). "It sounds like J.D. Vance is taking the reins," surmised another. However, Trump did throw in his own two cents afterwards, and it was more proof that Joe Biden lives rent-free in his head. Trump asserted that the SNAP program cost a lot more money compared to his first term. He blamed Biden for allowing more people to access SNAP benefits, claiming some of these enrollees didn't belong in the program.

This wasn't the first time Trump outsourced answers that night. A few minutes earlier, Trump asked Vance to field a foreign policy question about the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements that encompasses various countries' interactions with Israel. Afterwards, Trump put Rubio on the spot to also answer the question, which muddied the waters when the secretary of state disagreed with Vance's response.