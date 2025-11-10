New Makeup Free Photo Of Donald Trump Reignites Health Concerns
For months now, there have been some glaringly obvious signs that point to Donald Trump's health being in decline. And a photo of him from a trip last weekend to Mar-a-Lago isn't doing much to allay those rumors as he looks, well, not great. When Trump has been seen golfing, lately, he's been without his signature orange makeup, and he always looks old. This time was no different.
Trump at Mar-a-Lago this weekend without his orange makeup pic.twitter.com/BUwxD9DPwU
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 9, 2025
In the photo, he's got a sleepy-eyed look, and Trump definitely doesn't look as healthy as he claims to be, perhaps most notably his stated weight of 224 pounds after his April 2025 physical. We get it though; everyone has their bad angles when it comes to photographs — just look at Trump's complaints about the Time magazine photo that showed him with particularly wispy hair. But people on social media aren't letting this one go, seeing it as proof that Trump's age is more than catching up to him.
One person posted on X: "Jeepers creepers, out here looking like a deflated Oompa Loompa that lost the factory. Makeup gone, filters gone, just neck melting into shoulders like gravity filed for revenge. Mar-a-Lago turning into a retirement home for expired spray tans." Another wrote: "He's just an old man with old age health problems. He's been falling asleep in press meetings and other work related events." Trump did close his eyes for an extended period of time during a meeting in the Oval Office on November 6, leading some to think that he had fallen asleep.
Donald Trump's been looking unkept and tired
Others zoomed in on Donald Trump's right hand, which again seems to be showing signs of bruising. Trump's bruised hand, frequently seen with makeup covering it, has caused alarm. And while the White House has said the bruising is from shaking so many hands, not everyone is convinced, and they're wondering what he might be hiding.
Then there were those who seemed less concerned with the fact that Trump didn't look like the picture of health while at Mar-a-Lago, but instead, were unimpressed with his style choices. "The narcissist had his name(Donald Trump) and his Title (President) embroidered on his shirt, like a child," one critic posted on X. Another said simply, "He looks like an unmade bed."
Trump has visited his Florida club multiple times during the government shutdown. The trips haven't been well received by critics, considering that there are federal workers going without pay, leading to mounting airport and travel issues. Trump's November visit follows the much-panned Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago that had a "Great Gatsby" theme.