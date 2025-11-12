10 Rumors About Prince Edward We Couldn't Ignore

Back in 1987, 22-year-old Prince Edward made headlines when he abruptly quit the Royal Marines, just four months into what was supposed to be a 12-month training regimen. The queen was "icily displeased," Tina Brown wrote in "The Palace Papers" (via Yahoo! News), considering his actions to constitute a "dereliction of duty." Rumors at the time indicated Edward couldn't hack it, finding the military training more than he could handle. Indeed, the Earl of Wessex, as he was known at the time, accrued some injuries, which included twisting his ankle, injuring his knee, and even having his nose broken during a boxing match.

The rumors that he quit because the training was too tough only increased after British tabloid The Sun claimed that Edward cried for a full three hours upon announcing his decision — and had a "furious row" with his father, Prince Philip (via the Los Angeles Times). Philip had scolded Edward and told the young prince to "pull himself together to spare the royal family embarrassment," per the outlet. However, Edward's commandant, Colonel Ian Moore, insisted that prior to his resignation, Edward had been doing just peachy. "Let me make it quite clear that he was doing well in his training," he told The Guardian. "He had all the physical ability to complete his training satisfactorily — indeed well." Despite the colonel's assertions, public perception was not kind to Edward; the New York Post described him as "the weeping wimp of Windsor," while the New York Daily News asked whether he should be referred to as a "British Lion or Prince Wimp?" (via UPI).