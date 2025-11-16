7 Times Kristi Noem's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Tasteless Outfits

Can a great pair of gams save a bad outfit? The answer is no, and who better to prove it than United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem? Noem's unique style has basically taken on a life of its own. We all remember when her face became a laughing stock after "South Park" took aim at her Botox. From her apparent Mar-a-Lago face to her signature hair extensions and baseball cap combo and occasional ICE uniform, Noem has a unique look that is, for better or worse, quintessentially her. That look doesn't typically involve showing off her legs — she usually opts for pants for most occasions. So, it's easy to take notice when she does choose to put her legs on display. Unfortunately for her, this is never enough to distract from her bad fashion choices.

Noem sometimes shows some skin in desperate attempts to hide her true age. And, this seldom goes over the way she probably intends. Noem is definitely not afraid to rock an inappropriate outfit. From bad color choices to cowgirl cosplays and even some camouflage Crocs, Noem's odd outfit choices stand out — even when she's probably hoping showing a little leg will steal the spotlight.