7 Times Kristi Noem's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Tasteless Outfits
Can a great pair of gams save a bad outfit? The answer is no, and who better to prove it than United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem? Noem's unique style has basically taken on a life of its own. We all remember when her face became a laughing stock after "South Park" took aim at her Botox. From her apparent Mar-a-Lago face to her signature hair extensions and baseball cap combo and occasional ICE uniform, Noem has a unique look that is, for better or worse, quintessentially her. That look doesn't typically involve showing off her legs — she usually opts for pants for most occasions. So, it's easy to take notice when she does choose to put her legs on display. Unfortunately for her, this is never enough to distract from her bad fashion choices.
Noem sometimes shows some skin in desperate attempts to hide her true age. And, this seldom goes over the way she probably intends. Noem is definitely not afraid to rock an inappropriate outfit. From bad color choices to cowgirl cosplays and even some camouflage Crocs, Noem's odd outfit choices stand out — even when she's probably hoping showing a little leg will steal the spotlight.
When she dressed up like a wild west nightmare
In 2023, Kristi Noem apparently got a bit of a makeover courtesy of some small clothing business owners she met at the Las Vegas National Finals Rodeo in 2023. Noem showed a bit more leg than she usually does in a denim miniskirt. Yet, we were distracted by how much she looked like she was about to go lasso a pig — or whatever it is you do in an ensemble like this one. The cardigan, the hat, the boots: this was way too many busy accessories in one 'fit.
Her costume-y cowgirl look
As the former Governor of South Dakota, it's easy to see why Kristi Noem likes to get back to her roots with country girl-inspired looks. Often, though, she doesn't do so in a way that actually looks very good. In a 2024 pic Noem posted on Instagram, she wore a shapeless denim shirtdress with printed boots. Noem did show off her toned legs in this outfit, but that didn't change the fact that this ensemble was boring and almost veered into cowgirl costume territory.
A camouflage Crocs catastrophe
It's no secret that Kristi Noem is a major hunting fan. But, does she really need to brag about it on her feet? In 2024, she showed off her ankles and the world's worst pair of Crocs on Instagram. "I now own my own pair of [Crocs] .... good or bad?" she wrote in the caption. There is definitely no outfit or amount of leg-flaunting that could save this particular accessory. Knowing Noem, though, they probably became a staple in her wardrobe after this pic was taken.
When she gave off Big Bird at the office vibes
Back in 2023, Kristi Noem showed off her legs with the classic leg-elongating combination: nude pumps and a knee-length skirt. Unfortunately, the rest of the outfit wasn't working for her. The bright yellow hue of her bow blouse didn't look the best with Noem's coloring. Paired with a gray printed skirt, something about this whole outfit reminded us of a number two pencil. Plus, that bow top looked like one of Kimberly Guilfoyle's favorite fashion fails, and this is one style we wish they'd both ditch.
Her strange choice to pair orange with leopard print
During a 2017 meeting on Capitol Hill, Kristi Noem wasn't afraid to show off her legs. Yet, we're a bit afraid of the outfit she put together. She wore a knee-length dress in a unique, dull orange hue. She paired it with tacky distressed leopard print cowboy boots and some over-the-top jewelry. From the color palette to the accessories, this 'fit was out of the ordinary for Noem, and it definitely didn't work for her.
When she looked ready for her first day of second grade
Surely everyone has a casual summer outfit that prioritizes hot weather comfort over aesthetics. We can't blame Kristi Noem for that. Yet, her 'fit for meeting fellow South Dakota residents on the Fourth of July in 2022 was just plain weird. She flaunted her legs way more than we usually see with extra short denim cutoff shorts. Paired with printed sneakers, a baseball cap, and long pigtails, this outfit looked more appropriate for a seven-year-old in the summertime than a governor out and about at a July 4th celebration.
Her totally outdated 'fit for a day with her granddaughter
In March 2025, Kristi Noem brought her granddaughter to the White House. Yet, Noem definitely didn't look like a grandma — and no, that isn't a compliment.
Sure — she may have showed off her legs a little with a short hemline, but that didn't distract from her piled-on hair extensions and her totally dated over-the-knee boots. This whole look was odd and felt better suited for someone in high school in 2015 than a grandma taking her granddaughter to the White House.