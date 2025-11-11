Kimberly Guilfoyle Makes Glaring Makeup Mistake In Emo Barbie Outfit

Kimberly Guilfoyle has finally made it to Greece, and she's already proven that her tacky style isn't going anywhere. Now, the U.S. ambassador to Greece has been tagged in a photo showing her out and about in Athens. The pic shows that when it comes to her style, some old habits die hard, and other bad habits seem to be brand new.

The Instagram photo shows Guilfoyle enjoying an evening at an Athens restaurant, Athénée. While the photo doesn't show the entirety of Guilfoyle's ensemble, there is enough visible to see that she hasn't had a whole style makeover since making her move abroad. Her black, button-down dress seems to be skin-tight, much like what she usually sports. Similarly, she still has her harsh eye makeup and heavy-looking hair extensions. She looks like Barbie, if Barbie were an extra in a My Chemical Romance music video. It's clear that Guilfoyle didn't consider all the fashion and makeup mistakes we were begging her to ditch in 2025, despite embarking on a new single girl life in another country with a brand new job. And, to make matters worse, this photo put a spotlight on what seems to be a new addition to her bad makeup routine: a very uneven tan.