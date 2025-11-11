Kimberly Guilfoyle Makes Glaring Makeup Mistake In Emo Barbie Outfit
Kimberly Guilfoyle has finally made it to Greece, and she's already proven that her tacky style isn't going anywhere. Now, the U.S. ambassador to Greece has been tagged in a photo showing her out and about in Athens. The pic shows that when it comes to her style, some old habits die hard, and other bad habits seem to be brand new.
The Instagram photo shows Guilfoyle enjoying an evening at an Athens restaurant, Athénée. While the photo doesn't show the entirety of Guilfoyle's ensemble, there is enough visible to see that she hasn't had a whole style makeover since making her move abroad. Her black, button-down dress seems to be skin-tight, much like what she usually sports. Similarly, she still has her harsh eye makeup and heavy-looking hair extensions. She looks like Barbie, if Barbie were an extra in a My Chemical Romance music video. It's clear that Guilfoyle didn't consider all the fashion and makeup mistakes we were begging her to ditch in 2025, despite embarking on a new single girl life in another country with a brand new job. And, to make matters worse, this photo put a spotlight on what seems to be a new addition to her bad makeup routine: a very uneven tan.
Kimberly Guilfoyle seems to be taking a page from Donald Trump's makeup book
Nearly one year after Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. announced their breakup, it's clear that Guilfoyle is still staying true to herself. And, considering the fact that her style was reportedly one of the humiliating reasons Don Jr. ditched her for his now-girlfriend, we have to admit that her commitment to her personal taste is pretty impressive. Yet, it seems that she didn't just avoid taking fashion advice from her ex; she also avoided learning from her ex-father-in-law-to-be's mistakes. One of the most glaring styling mistakes in the recent photo of Guilfoyle is something that we've seen Donald Trump doing for years. Time and time again, Donald exposes his true skin tone with one rookie mistake: neglecting to tan his hands to match his face.
Maybe Guilfoyle's love for Donald has convinced her that having pale hands and an extra-bronzed face is an enviable MAGA fashion statement. Or, maybe she just didn't realize she made this mistake and definitely didn't expect to get caught in a candid photo with her hands right near her tanned face and neck. Either way, it's not a good look, and it's an indication that not only has Guilfoyle's adventure in Greece not improved her style, but it might be making it worse.