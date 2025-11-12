Actors, musicians, models, and other luminaries who came to fame in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s shaped pop culture in ways that continue to resonate. The music of The Beatles, for example, remains as vital and popular as it was back in the 1960s, and it's no exaggeration that music from those decades continues to be enmeshed in the soundtrack to our lives. The same holds true for movies; films as diverse as "The Godfather" and "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" hit theaters more than five decades ago, yet remain cultural touchstones that continue to be discovered (and much quoted) by new generations of fans.

Sadly, time catches up with everyone, and 2025 has offered many sad examples of that. Fans said goodbye to some beloved actors — Robert Redford, Gene Hackman, and Oscar-winning "Annie Hall" star Diane Keaton, to single out a few — while the world of music lost some true legends; in July, Ozzy Osbourne, former Black Sabbath lead singer, died at age 76, while other music icons who passed away this year have included Sly Stone, Roberta Flack, and The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson.

Yet there were other celebrities to shuffle off this mortal coil this year whose deaths didn't receive nearly the same degree of attention. To honor their memories, keep reading for a look at some celebrity deaths that sadly flew under the radar in 2025.