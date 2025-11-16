Tragic Details About Jay Leno's Wife & Her Health Issues

Jay Leno is a household name thanks to his big break on NBC's "The Tonight Show." And through it all, he has had his wife by his side. Jay married Mavis Leno in 1980 after four years of dating. For decades, they were a solid duo, riding on the success of Jay's lucrative career while Mavis fervently advocated for women's rights. Jay and Mavis never had kids and seemed content with their freedom to travel or focus on work. However, everything changed in 2024 when Mavis was diagnosed with dementia. Her diagnosis led to a dynamic shift in her and Jay's marriage.

In January 2024, the former talk show host filed for conservatorship of his wife's estate — which he was granted three months later — after they discovered that Mavis had advanced dementia. In the filing, obtained by Today, it was revealed that her memory was becoming a challenge, and she was unable to recall important people and life events. "According to her neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, she has advanced dementia, sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth," it read. "She has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago."

In an interview on Graham Bensinger's podcast, "In Depth," Jay described the hardship of being his wife's sole caretaker, including the daily tasks of feeding, changing, and helping Mavis to the bathroom. Nonetheless, Jay is adamant that he is perfectly content with their routine.