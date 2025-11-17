Bizarre Dr. Oz & RFK Jr. Moments We Can't Forget About

Dr. Oz and RFK Jr. are on a mission to Make America Cringe Again. In August 2025, the Secretary of Human Health took to his official government account on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video that could be easily mistaken for a commercial intended to sell supplements to older generations. After all, it featured many of those ads' hallmarks: views of nature bathed in sunlight, corny music, and two men on a hike who would evidently rather be doing anything else.

Fifteen minutes outside can change your day — and your life. It sharpens your mind, strengthens your body, and restores the connection so many of us have lost — to each other, to nature, and to ourselves. Thanks @DrOzCMS for joining me on this hike. pic.twitter.com/7HBa0SQjsJ — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) August 13, 2025

However, the video was actually intended to be a PSA to encourage people to walk more. To their credit, the two politicians started off on the right foot as they detailed the well-established physical and mental benefits of walking. Then, Dr. Oz offered one bizarre boon of a 15-minute walk: the satisfaction of knowing that you saved the U.S. government $100 billion. Near the video's end, a very shaky and breathless RFK Jr. awkwardly hauled a slightly terrified Dr. Oz up a boulder.

That clip was the cherry on top of the cringe cake since it served as further proof that the video was intended to show a camaraderie between two people who ultimately only seemed awkward around each other. While the celebrity physician may have started dabbling in what can only be described as workout cringe in 2025, the lawyer is an expert in the field. In August 2025, RFK Jr. and Pete Hegseth had a cringey gym battle that was a fragile masculinity showdown. Worse, after watching all these videos, many were left to speculate the real reason why RFK Jr. chooses to wear jeans while working out.