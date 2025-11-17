Bizarre Dr. Oz & RFK Jr. Moments We Can't Forget About
Dr. Oz and RFK Jr. are on a mission to Make America Cringe Again. In August 2025, the Secretary of Human Health took to his official government account on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video that could be easily mistaken for a commercial intended to sell supplements to older generations. After all, it featured many of those ads' hallmarks: views of nature bathed in sunlight, corny music, and two men on a hike who would evidently rather be doing anything else.
Fifteen minutes outside can change your day — and your life.
It sharpens your mind, strengthens your body, and restores the connection so many of us have lost — to each other, to nature, and to ourselves.
Thanks @DrOzCMS for joining me on this hike. pic.twitter.com/7HBa0SQjsJ
— Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) August 13, 2025
However, the video was actually intended to be a PSA to encourage people to walk more. To their credit, the two politicians started off on the right foot as they detailed the well-established physical and mental benefits of walking. Then, Dr. Oz offered one bizarre boon of a 15-minute walk: the satisfaction of knowing that you saved the U.S. government $100 billion. Near the video's end, a very shaky and breathless RFK Jr. awkwardly hauled a slightly terrified Dr. Oz up a boulder.
That clip was the cherry on top of the cringe cake since it served as further proof that the video was intended to show a camaraderie between two people who ultimately only seemed awkward around each other. While the celebrity physician may have started dabbling in what can only be described as workout cringe in 2025, the lawyer is an expert in the field. In August 2025, RFK Jr. and Pete Hegseth had a cringey gym battle that was a fragile masculinity showdown. Worse, after watching all these videos, many were left to speculate the real reason why RFK Jr. chooses to wear jeans while working out.
Dr. Oz and RFK Jr.'s lizard photo left people with tons of questions
In February 2025, RFK Jr. posted a bizarre and eyebrow-raising photo with shirtless Dr. Oz. Although the Instagram snap was apparently meant to showcase a lizard that the 2024 Independent Party candidate had spotted, the reptile, unfortunately, became the least surprising aspect of the photo. Although RFK Jr. has a strange and surprising connection with Russell Brand, Netizens were still confused about why he just happened to be hanging out with the politicians.
As one commentator pointed out, the trio's wildly different outfit choices gave the impression that they all had conflicting ideas about their plans for the day. Many also got whiplash from seeing Dr. Oz's shirtless body and his bold starfish print shorts since they had grown so accustomed to seeing him in formalwear. Several people believed that the photo served as proof that RFK Jr. was overtaking Donald Trump's embarrassing tan.
The CMS Administrator and the HHS Secretary were also united in their strange reason for urging the Canadian government to go back on its order to cull 400 ostriches following reports of Avian Flu. In RFK Jr.'s letter to Canadian officials, he wrote that they could stand to gain valuable information through a controlled study of the animals. Dr. Oz echoed a similar sentiment while speaking on "Cats Roundtable" in August 2025, saying, "Maybe they've got secrets that can help other birds [and] more importantly, humans" (via NY Post). What's even stranger is that the celebrity physician suggested that 400 of the largest birds in the world could live out of his Florida ranch.