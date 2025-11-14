JD Vance Kickstarts Plastic Surgery Rumors With A Plastic Look Fit For His Kids' Christmas List
On November 13, 2025, Vice President JD Vance appeared on Fox News to discuss the government shutdown and the economy under President Donald Trump's administration. With the social conversation around rising expenses and living costs in the United States, pressure has been placed on the president and his team of government officials to adjust the crushing weight of bills, groceries, and gas prices. As Sean Hannity steered the interview toward the topic of the economy, Vance spoke passionately about the efforts he and Trump's administration have taken to address the growing discomfort felt by 68% of Americans. Though his words were heavy with enthusiasm, his face seemed to lack the same heated expressions.
Throughout the interview, Vance's face appeared puffy, similar to that of the pillow face trend — a rising side effect from the overuse of fillers and Botox. Now, Vance would not be the first of the MAGA men to be accused of sneaking a little filler here and there, but his expressionless forehead seemingly is the last nail in the coffin. Even as he raised his eyebrows, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's forehead refused to reflect the emotion detailed in his tone.
JD Vance has been accused of cosmetic enhancement before
The MAGA movement has had a dizzying amount of plastic surgery accusations, even coining its own term for the overuse of Botox look: Mar-a-Lago face. The trend has seeped into the inner workings of the Donald Trump loyalist group, re-shaping the men and women who choose to support the president. It has not gone unnoticed by Americans who can't help but point out the way that politics has completely restructured some career politicians' looks. Vice President JD Vance hasn't been able to escape these claims but long before the questions of plastic surgery entered the chat, he faced other cosmetic assumptions that he has since been unable to run away from.
Vance's alleged use of eyeliner has generated a great deal of online discussion, picking apart photos of the VP whenever he steps in front of the camera. As the internet trolls would suggest, the author layers on thick eyeliner before his press conferences and photo ops, given what appears to be the darkened lines that circle his piercing blue eyes. Though the vice president has never confirmed his use of makeup, the mounting accusations of his possible use of Botox and eyeliner paint a rather vain image of the president's right-hand man.