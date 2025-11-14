JD Vance Kickstarts Plastic Surgery Rumors With A Plastic Look Fit For His Kids' Christmas List

On November 13, 2025, Vice President JD Vance appeared on Fox News to discuss the government shutdown and the economy under President Donald Trump's administration. With the social conversation around rising expenses and living costs in the United States, pressure has been placed on the president and his team of government officials to adjust the crushing weight of bills, groceries, and gas prices. As Sean Hannity steered the interview toward the topic of the economy, Vance spoke passionately about the efforts he and Trump's administration have taken to address the growing discomfort felt by 68% of Americans. Though his words were heavy with enthusiasm, his face seemed to lack the same heated expressions.

Fox News/ YouTube

Throughout the interview, Vance's face appeared puffy, similar to that of the pillow face trend — a rising side effect from the overuse of fillers and Botox. Now, Vance would not be the first of the MAGA men to be accused of sneaking a little filler here and there, but his expressionless forehead seemingly is the last nail in the coffin. Even as he raised his eyebrows, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's forehead refused to reflect the emotion detailed in his tone.