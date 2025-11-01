Before And After Photos Of MAGA Men Accused Of Plastic Surgery
MAGA has been subject to a growing epidemic of arched eyebrows, rounded cheeks, and expressionless foreheads that can almost certainly be linked back to Botox and other cosmetic procedures. In the second term of the Donald Trump presidency, this outbreak has truly run through the former "Apprentice" host's loyalist supporters, regardless of gender. While the uniformed "pillow face" look of MAGA women has encouraged the trend known as "Mar-a-Lago face," their overfilled domes aren't the only ones displaying signs of plastic surgery in the White House and Congress. Though women are always the first to receive the societal condemnation of critics for their looks, conservative men have also been accused of having had cosmetic work done.
These MAGA transformations seem like a response to group pressure over appearing younger and, in the case of these men and their politics, more masculine. In a way, as the Republican party aligns itself with stricter and harsher outlines of heteronormative gender roles that require men to act in more traditional ways, these politicians and leaders are grafting their own insecurities onto their faces. As the pressure mounts, they've followed a pattern that MAGA women have laid the groundwork for: injections.
Matt Gaetz looks like a Mar-a-Lago Ken doll
Matt Gaetz, a proud supporter of President Donald Trump, popped up on the MAGA scene during Trump's first term. In the wake of the "Apprentice" host's second term, Gaetz was practically unrecognizable as he left Congress with a decidedly different look.
The former representative's eyebrows now seem to pinch up toward his expressionless forehead, but the politician's eyes show the greatest difference, having a tauter look. Not to mention that the Floridian, previously on the paler side, appears to have gotten a couple of spray tans since the last term.
Mike Johnson's pillow face
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has proven to be a Donald Trump loyalist during the president's second term. With much of the same rhetoric as the former "Miss Universe" owner, the representative has voiced support of the president despite his falling approval rate.
Johnson has always had a sort of boyish look to him, but since Trump, that look has featured elements of the classic MAGA pillow face, or the look of too much filler, creating a puffy appearance. With his rounder cheeks and fuller lips, it's possible that Johnson may flirt with some Botox.
Elon Musk proved his billions are for more than Tesla
Elon Musk temporarily inserted himself into the presidency as the loudest and proudest MAGA supporter. The Tesla CEO even defined a new level of support for Trump with his "Dark MAGA" title.
The DOGE head has a well-documented past of consistent facial changes that suggest he more than dabbles in cosmetic intervention. Most notably, Musk's sudden thick locks vastly differ from the fine hair of his youth, suggesting a possible hair transplant, and his stronger, squarer jaw hints at filler.
Pete Hegseth rocks some Botox, sources say
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth flaunted some noticeable changes to his look in 2025 after joining the president's cabinet. The government official has had his image plastered all over the media for years, so it didn't take long for people to notice Hegseth's possible use of Botox, especially after an insider told The Daily Mail he had gotten injections.
Hegseth earned himself a few lines on his forehead while working for Fox News from 2017 to 2024, a totally natural response to aging. However, in photos of the politician from 2025, these lines have smoothed out along with the lines around his mouth.
Marco Rubio's fine lines
Marco Rubio is a MAGA supporter who was able to wield his loyalty to Donald Trump into a high position of power as the United States Secretary of State. As a key cabinet member to the president, it's no surprise that the former representative is starting to show signs of filler.
Comparing images between his younger self to Rubio in 2025 shows a clear, puffier look to the Republican's cheeks. Rubio's noticeably different appearance had one Threads user asking, "Marco Rubio, Floridian to Floridian.. who does your Botox?"
Jared Kushner's ageless complexion
Jared Kushner adores Donald Trump on two levels: as a former advisor to the president and as Trump's son-in-law. The businessman has been deeply entangled in the Trump dynasty since before the real estate mogul's presidency; as such, his face has changed alongside the rest of the Trump family over the years.
Like Matt Gaetz, Ivanka Trump's husband now has eyebrows that arch upward. This pointed feature could be a tell of heavy Botox use, something his smooth forehead also suggests.