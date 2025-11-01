Before And After Photos Of MAGA Men Accused Of Plastic Surgery

MAGA has been subject to a growing epidemic of arched eyebrows, rounded cheeks, and expressionless foreheads that can almost certainly be linked back to Botox and other cosmetic procedures. In the second term of the Donald Trump presidency, this outbreak has truly run through the former "Apprentice" host's loyalist supporters, regardless of gender. While the uniformed "pillow face" look of MAGA women has encouraged the trend known as "Mar-a-Lago face," their overfilled domes aren't the only ones displaying signs of plastic surgery in the White House and Congress. Though women are always the first to receive the societal condemnation of critics for their looks, conservative men have also been accused of having had cosmetic work done.

These MAGA transformations seem like a response to group pressure over appearing younger and, in the case of these men and their politics, more masculine. In a way, as the Republican party aligns itself with stricter and harsher outlines of heteronormative gender roles that require men to act in more traditional ways, these politicians and leaders are grafting their own insecurities onto their faces. As the pressure mounts, they've followed a pattern that MAGA women have laid the groundwork for: injections.