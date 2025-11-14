Kimberly Guilfoyle's Confession About Being 'Loyal' Hints Don Jr. Mistress Rumors Were Brutal Blow
We can only imagine how humiliating it was for Kimberly Guilfoyle when she reportedly got ditched by former fiancé Donald Trump Jr. for his alleged mistress. Yet, Guilfoyle recently gave some insight into her philosophy surrounding her exes. And that makes how things ended with Don Jr. seem even sadder.
While Guilfoyle and Don Jr. never made it to the altar before calling it quits, the U.S. ambassador to Greece has been married twice before. She tied the knot with California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2001, and they broke things off in 2006. Later that year, Guilfoyle married Eric Villency, and the couple had a son together before their split in 2009. Interestingly, Guilfoyle doesn't have hard feelings toward her ex-husbands, and this is something she is happy about. In a recent interview with ANT1, Guilfoyle explained that she maintains a "very good relationship" with Newsom (via The Daily Mail). According to her, she and Villency also share a "wonderful relationship." She added, "It's a wonderful experience. We have 20 years of friendship."
And remaining on good terms with her exes wasn't an accident. Guilfoyle explained, "What people need to understand about me is that I don't give up. I will stay with you, I will be loyal. I will always be here — you can count on me. And I am proud of that."
Kimberly Guilfoyle seems to feel differently about Donald Trump Jr. than her other exes
Considering the pride Kimberly Guilfoyle clearly takes in staying on good terms with her ex-husbands, one would think she would do the same with her ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. Interestingly, though, she steered clear of mentioning that former flame during her interview. This comes just days after Guilfoyle's three words for Don Jr. were surely a blow to his ego. A source told the Daily Mail that Guilfoyle "has sworn off Don Jr as yesterday's news. Her favorite thing to say is that 'he's no prize.'"
The difference between Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's ex-husbands seems clear. This most recent breakup is still raw, and there may be some bitterness surrounding it. And it's really no surprise. After constant rumors that Don Jr. was cheating on Guilfoyle with socialite Bettina Anderson, their relationship ended, and he and Anderson quickly went public with their romance. Recently, Anderson made a cryptic Instagram post about "desperate" women that had Guilfoyle written all over it. With all of that baggage involved, it's hard to imagine that Guilfoyle feels quite as comfortable staying loyal to Don Jr. when he clearly hasn't offered her the same grace. While Guilfoyle didn't get into all of that in her recent interview, she did say one thing that let us know where her head is in terms of her post-breakup life. She told ANT1 with a laugh, "We'll work on getting a new husband."