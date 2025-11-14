Kimberly Guilfoyle's Confession About Being 'Loyal' Hints Don Jr. Mistress Rumors Were Brutal Blow

We can only imagine how humiliating it was for Kimberly Guilfoyle when she reportedly got ditched by former fiancé Donald Trump Jr. for his alleged mistress. Yet, Guilfoyle recently gave some insight into her philosophy surrounding her exes. And that makes how things ended with Don Jr. seem even sadder.

While Guilfoyle and Don Jr. never made it to the altar before calling it quits, the U.S. ambassador to Greece has been married twice before. She tied the knot with California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2001, and they broke things off in 2006. Later that year, Guilfoyle married Eric Villency, and the couple had a son together before their split in 2009. Interestingly, Guilfoyle doesn't have hard feelings toward her ex-husbands, and this is something she is happy about. In a recent interview with ANT1, Guilfoyle explained that she maintains a "very good relationship" with Newsom (via The Daily Mail). According to her, she and Villency also share a "wonderful relationship." She added, "It's a wonderful experience. We have 20 years of friendship."

And remaining on good terms with her exes wasn't an accident. Guilfoyle explained, "What people need to understand about me is that I don't give up. I will stay with you, I will be loyal. I will always be here — you can count on me. And I am proud of that."