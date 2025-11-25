What Melissa Joan Hart Really Looks Like Without Makeup On
Melissa Joan Hart has been guiding millennials through life for years, whether she was venting about high school in her bedroom as Clarissa Darling on Nickelodeon's "Clarissa Explains It All," or indulging her magical whims on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," a cornerstone show on ABC at the height of its beloved "TGIF" programming in the '90s. Hart has undergone a transformation over the years, but you wouldn't know it from looking at her without makeup on her face.
In 2019, Hart posted a video about #PlasticfreeJuly to Facebook, and because she was talking about shampoo and conditioner bars, she (bravely) filmed herself when she was freshly out of the shower, complete with wet hair, a towel, and a makeup-free face. Real talk? The "Drive Me Crazy" star was in her mid-40s at the time, but she barely looked a day over 25. Everyone ages and there's no shame in it. But her skin was nearly flawless, so she should be proud of her skincare routine, especially as a mom of three sons (who are growing up very fast) and with her own production company. Hart has had at least one big red carpet makeup mistake, but the Facebook photo proves that she'd never go wrong if she applied cosmetics sparingly.
Being a mom helped Melissa Joan Hart improve her skincare routine
In a 2024 interview with New Beauty, Melissa Joan Hart explained how having a son diagnosed with eczema opened her eyes to the importance of taking care of her skin and prioritizing visits to the dermatologist. "Now, we go for yearly visits as a family. I made sure everyone got checked for everything, whether it's the backs of their ears because of bad sunburn or just new freckles," she said, adding that a cute tradition of naming freckles helps everyone keep track of any noticeable changes.
Hart said her personal skincare routine has gotten simpler as she's gotten older, in part because parenting has replaced some of the time she used to have for self-care. The "A Merry Little Ex-Mas" star said she also makes sure to hydrate and spends less time in front of the camera wearing heavy makeup now than she used to, which has helped her skin. "I had late-onset adult acne in my thirties, and I was trying to navigate that while I was doing 'Melissa and Joey.' I was wearing a lot of makeup and breaking out, and then [makeup and breakouts] are just a back-and-forth system," Hart added. "But I feel like I've simplified my whole health and beauty routine in a way. I try to make sure I moisturize, though."