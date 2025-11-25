What Melissa Joan Hart Really Looks Like Without Makeup On

Melissa Joan Hart has been guiding millennials through life for years, whether she was venting about high school in her bedroom as Clarissa Darling on Nickelodeon's "Clarissa Explains It All," or indulging her magical whims on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," a cornerstone show on ABC at the height of its beloved "TGIF" programming in the '90s. Hart has undergone a transformation over the years, but you wouldn't know it from looking at her without makeup on her face.

In 2019, Hart posted a video about #PlasticfreeJuly to Facebook, and because she was talking about shampoo and conditioner bars, she (bravely) filmed herself when she was freshly out of the shower, complete with wet hair, a towel, and a makeup-free face. Real talk? The "Drive Me Crazy" star was in her mid-40s at the time, but she barely looked a day over 25. Everyone ages and there's no shame in it. But her skin was nearly flawless, so she should be proud of her skincare routine, especially as a mom of three sons (who are growing up very fast) and with her own production company. Hart has had at least one big red carpet makeup mistake, but the Facebook photo proves that she'd never go wrong if she applied cosmetics sparingly.