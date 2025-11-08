Side By Side Photos Highlight Melissa Joan Hart's Transformation Through The Years
Melissa Joan Hart grew up on TV, and millennials grew up watching her. From her breakout role on "Clarissa Explains It All" as a young teenager, to her time as America's favorite witch on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," to becoming a queen of Christmas in Hallmark movies, the actor dominated the small screen for decades. Hart, a mom of three, has also built a career for herself behind the camera as a director of episodes of beloved sitcoms such as "iCarly" and "Young Sheldon." Hart has undergone a stunning transformation throughout her career in Hollywood, and looks much different now than she did as a teen actor. Side-by-side photos show just how much Hart has changed over the years.
Hart's bun in a '90s red-carpet look is whimsical (and very '90s), especially with the intentionally loose, curled tendril that adds charm. By contrast, wearing her hair down in 2025 lends that look a more serious vibe, especially because it's no longer golden blond — it's platinum. She appears dignified, which is a good look for the actor who turned 49 in 2025. Hart's makeup has also evolved over time, with pinker hues offsetting her pale complexion. And while Hart's velvet tank and matching necklace were perfect for her '90s teen style, her bright pink dress and statement chain work well with her more mature vibe.
Melissa Joan Hart's red carpet choices have evolved
Melissa Joan Hart's red carpet looks in her teens and 20s made sense, although she sometimes took casual to an extreme. It was easy to forgive, since that was kind of the style at the time. Plus, she could have been a little too busy prepping for her one and only date with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus to throw on more than a tank top and a big smile for red carpet photos.
Hart channeled her early roles and also upgraded her look at the Variety Power of Women: Nashville event in May 2025. Her hair color was her usual golden blond, and her makeup was natural and flattering. Hart's strapless blue and white butterfly print top and pants were fun, flowy, and casual. The whole vibe was a mix of her iconic characters, Clarissa Darling and Sabrina Spellman, and it was both nostalgic and refreshing.