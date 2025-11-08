Side By Side Photos Highlight Melissa Joan Hart's Transformation Through The Years

Melissa Joan Hart grew up on TV, and millennials grew up watching her. From her breakout role on "Clarissa Explains It All" as a young teenager, to her time as America's favorite witch on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," to becoming a queen of Christmas in Hallmark movies, the actor dominated the small screen for decades. Hart, a mom of three, has also built a career for herself behind the camera as a director of episodes of beloved sitcoms such as "iCarly" and "Young Sheldon." Hart has undergone a stunning transformation throughout her career in Hollywood, and looks much different now than she did as a teen actor. Side-by-side photos show just how much Hart has changed over the years.

Hart's bun in a '90s red-carpet look is whimsical (and very '90s), especially with the intentionally loose, curled tendril that adds charm. By contrast, wearing her hair down in 2025 lends that look a more serious vibe, especially because it's no longer golden blond — it's platinum. She appears dignified, which is a good look for the actor who turned 49 in 2025. Hart's makeup has also evolved over time, with pinker hues offsetting her pale complexion. And while Hart's velvet tank and matching necklace were perfect for her '90s teen style, her bright pink dress and statement chain work well with her more mature vibe.