The Complete Transformation Of Cheryl Burke Has Heads Turning

Even Cheryl Burke's most diehard fans may not know that her moniker isn't her birth name. In a TikTok video, Burke explained that her parents had named her Stephanie — until she convinced them to legally change it. "There was a girl in my middle school who bullied me named Stephanie, so I decided to make my legal name Cheryl Stephanie Burke," she wrote.

The truth about the "Dancing With the Stars" alum is that bullying wasn't the only terrible thing she dealt with during her childhood. In her 2011 memoir, "Dancing Lessons," Burke revealed that she'd been molested by a family friend, Gerry Depaula, whom her parents had enlisted to babysit her when she was 5. The abuse continued until Depaula was arrested after attempting to abuse Burke's stepsister and her friend. Burke, then aged 9, testified at his trial as the prosecution's key witness. Depaula's court-appointed attorney, Steve Chase, realized he'd lost the case the moment young Burke entered the courtroom. "She walked into the courtroom very nicely dressed. Adorable little girl clutching this dog and I just thought, 'Oh, why me?'" Chase told Inside Edition. Her testimony led to Depaula's conviction; found guilty of molesting Burke and three other girls, and sentenced to 24 years behind bars.

Burke told People (via the New York Post) that facing her abuser in court was "the scariest moment of my life." Meanwhile, the trauma that she experienced has left psychological scars that have never truly healed. "As I got older, the impact of the abuse led to me being in abusive relationships, and being codependent on men for wrong reasons," she told HuffPost.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.