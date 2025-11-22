Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Has A Bigger Age Gap With Her Husband Than You Might Think
All it takes is a quick look at Lacey Chabert's Instagram profile to know she spends a lot of time with Hallmark's leading men. She recently went on a trip to Nashville to promote the network's "Countdown to Christmas" holiday programming lineup alongside her "Mean Girls" costar Jonathan Bennett and other actors who frequently lead Hallmark rom-coms, like Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes. She's a reigning holiday queen who has filmed so many Christmas movies with Hallmark she can't remember all the plots, has an ornament in her likeness, and her own holiday home decor line with the company.
Chabert rarely posts about her personal life online beyond the occasional throwback of her daughter or proud auntie post featuring her late sister, Wendy. She's also posted about her wedding in the past and even shared photos from the big day. Strangely, the one person missing from her entire Instagram feed is her husband, David Nehdar, whom she married in December of 2013. Chabert occasionally talks about her marriage, but it's hard to find any information about the philanthropist and entrepreneur online at all. So, it's probably surprising to learn that there's a sizable eight-year age gap between the 43-year-old "Party of Five" star and her man, who is 51.
Lacey Chabert lives a private, relatable life with her family
In a 2014 story with People revealing her marriage to David Nehdar, Lacey Chabert explained why she wanted to keep her nuptials on the down low. "I wanted it to be personal. He's not in the business and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers," the "Hot Frosty" star said. She described the day as "perfect chaos" that occurred amid her filming a movie. Her caterer quit two days before, her shoe broke, and her sisters' dresses didn't arrive in time.
They didn't need a fancy Hollywood wedding for their love to endure. Nehdar and Chabert have been married for over a decade, welcomed their daughter Julia in 2016, and have suffered tragedies together like the sudden death of Chabert's sister Wendy in 2021. In a February 2025 interview with Swoon, Chabert shared rare details about her marriage that are probably relatable to so many people. She said her Valentine's Day plans have gone from elaborate, romantic dinner plans with her husband to cozy movie nights at home now that they have a 9-year-old daughter.
Plus, Chabert said that she now finds practical acts of support, like when Nehdar fills up her empty gas tank, swoonworthy. "It's feeling acknowledged and feeling appreciated and just feeling that love. It's so genuine. I'm so grateful for it." She admitted that while she'll always welcome romance, she appreciates that Nehdar knows who she is and how to support her so well.