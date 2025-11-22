Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Has A Bigger Age Gap With Her Husband Than You Might Think

In a 2014 story with People revealing her marriage to David Nehdar, Lacey Chabert explained why she wanted to keep her nuptials on the down low. "I wanted it to be personal. He's not in the business and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers," the "Hot Frosty" star said. She described the day as "perfect chaos" that occurred amid her filming a movie. Her caterer quit two days before, her shoe broke, and her sisters' dresses didn't arrive in time.

They didn't need a fancy Hollywood wedding for their love to endure. Nehdar and Chabert have been married for over a decade, welcomed their daughter Julia in 2016, and have suffered tragedies together like the sudden death of Chabert's sister Wendy in 2021. In a February 2025 interview with Swoon, Chabert shared rare details about her marriage that are probably relatable to so many people. She said her Valentine's Day plans have gone from elaborate, romantic dinner plans with her husband to cozy movie nights at home now that they have a 9-year-old daughter.

Plus, Chabert said that she now finds practical acts of support, like when Nehdar fills up her empty gas tank, swoonworthy. "It's feeling acknowledged and feeling appreciated and just feeling that love. It's so genuine. I'm so grateful for it." She admitted that while she'll always welcome romance, she appreciates that Nehdar knows who she is and how to support her so well.