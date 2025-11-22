Side-By-Side Pics Of Usha Vance That Highlight How Much She's Transformed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Usha Vance's life has changed significantly since she became the second lady. Not only has the vice president's longtime partner had to weather strange rumors that Usha wasn't JD Vance's first wife; she's also been subjected to tons of criticism from the fashion police, who have deemed many of the looks Usha has been caught wearing as woefully outdated. And indeed, the second lady's appearance has undergone quite the transformation since her husband took office.

Not only does she have a few more gray hairs than she did in 2022, when JD first won his senate seat (and we love that she's keeping it real and natural), but Usha's sense of personal style has also noticeably changed. She used to keep things resolutely simple. Plain shirts and pants were staples in her closet before she gave up her job as an attorney to support JD on the 2024 campaign trail. While growing into her role as second lady, Usha has opted for more bold colors and daring 'fits.

Andrew Spear & Scott Olson/Getty

She's been spotted in jumpsuits, gorgeous gowns, and, of course, that pink Oscar de la Renta that landed her on the list of the worst-dressed stars and politicians at Trump's 2025 inauguration. Speaking to the Free Press, in 2025, Usha still seemed blissfully unaware of all the eyes on her. When asked directly about whether she would be adopting the infamous MAGA aesthetic in the future, Usha found the question hilarious, reasoning, "I'm laughing because it would be really hard for me to be blonde. That color would look totally absurd." The second lady added that she's not exactly a fashion fanatic, clarifying, "People don't seem to care all that much what I look like." Clearly, she doesn't google herself.