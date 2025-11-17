JD Vance Gets Torn To Shreds Over Motorcade Crash & It Isn't Helping His Soured Reputation

Maybe one day Vice President JD Vance can go more than 12 hours without angering the masses, but it's not looking likely. On November 14, 2025, the VP was in Maryville, Tennessee when his motorcade crashed. According to the Maryville Police Department, law enforcement officer Justin Brown was reportedly injured in the collision when his motorcycle hit a state trooper's SUV.

It doesn't take a car enthusiast to realize that a motorcycle is no match for an SUV. Thankfully, citizens became quick-thinking saviors and helped Brown until medical professionals could intervene. Police Chief Tony Jay Crisp thanked the good Samaritans and said in a statement, "You are true heroes" (via The Daily Beast). You know who hasn't commented about Brown's injury he received while in the line of duty, or how fellow Americans banded together to help one of their own? Vance.

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) were livid about Vance's silence on the matter. He loves running his mouth on the platform, but he can't take 10 seconds to thank the officer for his service and hope he recovers quickly? "Vance hasn't even bothered to tweet him well wishes," lamented one person. "Why do the good people always seem to get hurt while the wicked ones seem to escape unscathed?" asked another. Several people quipped that the vice president was probably too busy with couches, referring to one of the wildest rumors about Vance.