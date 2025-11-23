Anne Hathaway Can't Hide Her Glaring Makeup Mistakes In These Photos

Anne Hathaway will officially reprise her role as Andrea "Andie" Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" on May 1, 2026. While very little is known about where Hathaway's character will be in her life when we officially meet her again, we can assume a few things. The movie was filmed in New York, so Andie likely lives there. And she'll cross paths with her former boss in the fashion world, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), whether Andie still has a career in fashion or not.

The "Prada" franchise is all about fashion and beauty, which means that leading up to the release of the film, the world will be paying close attention to Hathaway's personal choices. The "Idea of You" star has had plenty of bold fashion moments throughout her decades-long career that put her in contention for fashion icon status. She's also had plenty of moments that turn heads for all the wrong reasons. The same can be said for her glam. Hathaway's face is stunning when makeup-free, which makes her worst makeup mistakes even harder to look at in photos. But no actress lasts long in Hollywood without some glam blunders, and pointing them out increases the likelihood she'll (hopefully) avoid them in the future.