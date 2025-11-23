Anne Hathaway Can't Hide Her Glaring Makeup Mistakes In These Photos
Anne Hathaway will officially reprise her role as Andrea "Andie" Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" on May 1, 2026. While very little is known about where Hathaway's character will be in her life when we officially meet her again, we can assume a few things. The movie was filmed in New York, so Andie likely lives there. And she'll cross paths with her former boss in the fashion world, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), whether Andie still has a career in fashion or not.
The "Prada" franchise is all about fashion and beauty, which means that leading up to the release of the film, the world will be paying close attention to Hathaway's personal choices. The "Idea of You" star has had plenty of bold fashion moments throughout her decades-long career that put her in contention for fashion icon status. She's also had plenty of moments that turn heads for all the wrong reasons. The same can be said for her glam. Hathaway's face is stunning when makeup-free, which makes her worst makeup mistakes even harder to look at in photos. But no actress lasts long in Hollywood without some glam blunders, and pointing them out increases the likelihood she'll (hopefully) avoid them in the future.
Hathaway's bronzer went rogue at the 2025 WWD honors
Anne Hathaway tried a common makeup trick for the 2025 WWD Honors in October 2025 — but unfortunately, it failed due to poor execution. That extra bronzer and contouring at the top corner of her forehead is deliberate; people put it there to help make their foreheads look smaller, but it's meant to be blended in. Unfortunately, the glob on Hathaway's head is an obvious mistake that draws attention to her forehead, rather than making it look smaller. But Hathaway's forehead is a normal size; she didn't really need the illusion at all.
It looked like she overdid the powder in 2002
During a night out on Broadway for Puccini's "La Boheme" to benefit The Robin Hood Foundation in 2002, Anne Hathaway gave off ghostly vibes due to either bad lighting, too much powder, or both. It's probably the latter case, but either way, the combination of her red lips, red coat, and black top only made the white of her face appear more intense. It's not unbearable to look at, but it does raise some questions.
A lip shade was deceiving at the 'Interstellar' premiere
Anne Hathaway opted for a dramatic smoky eye and dark but muted rose lip at the "Interstellar" premiere in 2014. Glamour noted that the smoky eye was a departure for Hathaway, who loves liner, but normally doesn't favor heavy eye shadow looks. But the lips are the issue with this look. They look fine in this photo, but Hathaway's makeup artist for the day posted a casual shot on Instagram before the red carpet, and they look to be a completely different shade of hot pink in that photo.
Either she made a lip color change minutes before heading out on the carpet, or that lip color translates oddly in different lighting. At least it looked good on the carpet.
Anne Hathaway's makeup missed the mark at the premiere of 'The Idea of You'
Anne Hathaway looked stunning in red at the premiere of "The Idea of You" in April 2024, but her neutral makeup look was all wrong. A bold dress in such a deep shade of red required makeup that brought the look together. Neutral was definitely not the way to go. A glance at her face, and you might think she was makeup-free. She wasn't — but it might've been the better way to go. The neutrals drew attention to her face for all the wrong reasons and undersold the dress.
She looked way too shiny at an awards show in 2025
Anne Hathaway was shining for all the wrong reasons at the 2025 Golden Heart Awards. The light reflecting off her face at basically every angle washed her out. She also had on a neutral shade of eyeshadow that shone strangely in the light and made her eyes appear oddly shaped. It's hard to tell if she's wearing anything on her lips or not, but either way, a bolder lip would've made this look less of a mess.
Anne Hathaway was way too over-powdered in 2015
Anne Hathaway's red lip seldom fails her, but powder seems to like to play games with her more often. She attended the opening night performance of "Josephine and I" at the Public Theatre in New York City in March 2015 wearing way too much powder. There was a glare on her forehead, and if you look closely at the area near her eyebrow, she appeared to have some blending issues. That might've been a trick of the light, but it was unflattering either way.