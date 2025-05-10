Anne Hathaway Looks That Had Heads Turning For All The Wrong Reasons

During her press run for "The Devil Wears Prada," Anne Hathaway revealed that, unlike her character, Andy Sachs, she entered the insular fashion world free from apathy. "I think fashion is a lot of fun. I love clothes," she told MovieWeb in 2006. Unfortunately, fashion hasn't always loved Hathaway back. In fact, its fickleness has landed her on a few worst-dressed lists.

Hathaway has blessed her fans with countless iconic looks both on- and off-screen. There's her regal wardrobe in "The Princess Diaries," her modern take on Catwoman's catsuit in "The Dark Knight Rises," her period pieces in "Becoming Jane," and her fashion girlie garb in "The Devil Wears Prada" — including those aspirational Chanel boots. Hathaway's fashion sense has also turned her on to some red carpet hits, including her 2023 Met Gala ensemble. She took a real risk by giving Elizabeth Hurley's sexy safety pin dress a sophisticated Chanel makeover and was rewarded with appearances on several best-dressed lists.

However, it was how Hathaway felt about landing on the opposite end of a fashion publication's red carpet rankings that she discussed with Vogue in 2023. "I remember wearing an outfit that I still think was very nice, and I wound up on the worst-dressed list," she recalled. When she saw her grandmother had saved a clipping of the list, the actor was able to look at the negative assessment of her outfit in a different light. "Even when it's terrible, it's great," she said of her style mantra. Perhaps one of the rare red carpet misfires here is the one of which her grandmother was so proud.