These Talk Show Hosts Are Almost Unrecognizable Without Makeup

With the caked-on, often cartoonish Republican makeup look becoming the new beauty standard for some public-facing women (Karoline Leavitt and her long list of makeup offenses come to mind), it's refreshing to see television personalities ditch their glam altogether from time to time. There were eras when it would have been unthinkable for female talk show hosts — who were once a rare breed, to begin with — to risk ridicule by letting the public see them without makeup. But now it's all about relatability, and what's more real than leaving a pimple or a splotch of redness exposed on social media?

Some talk show hosts have even given their glam squads the day off and greeted their viewers totally barefaced. Perhaps it's going a little overboard to applaud them for their bravery; they do have access to beauty products and cosmetic treatments that are beyond the financial means of most of their fans, after all. Nonetheless, it's always a fascinating demonstration of the transformative power of foundation, contour, a pair of false eyelashes, and a talented makeup artist — and it's strangely comforting to know that these ladies give their skin a breather on occasion.