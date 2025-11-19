Neil Patrick Harris' Tragic Real-Life Story Explained

Childhood success is rarely translated into a long-lasting career in Hollywood. Some young actors struggle with the pressures of fame and disappear from the business — as we've seen with many child stars who ditched Hollywood for surprisingly normal jobs. When it comes to Neil Patrick Harris, though, he falls outside the norm.

Harris, who's lovingly been dubbed NPH, got his big break at age 13 when he landed a leading movie role opposite the legendary Whoopi Goldberg in "Clara's Heart." He was living in a small town in New Mexico at the time and his parents, who were both lawyers, knew nothing about the film industry. Even so, they soon packed up life and moved to Los Angeles so Harris could pursue his passion whole-heartedly.

Luckily, the gamble paid off and 15-year-old Harris snagged his first leading TV role in 1989's "Doogie Howser, M.D." Over the next three decades, the stunning transformation of Neil Patrick Harris continued as he morphed from a successful child star into an Emmy and Tony-nominated actor. However, despite all of his successes, life hasn't always been smooth sailing for Harris. This is your look inside Neil Patrick Harris' tragic real-life story.