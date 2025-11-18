Jelly Roll Finally Ditched His Grubby Beard & Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing
We never thought the day would come but Jelly Roll has bid adieu to his famous facial hair. In November 2025, the country singer's wife, Bunnie XO, posted a video to Instagram chronicling the emotional journey the couple went on in the moments leading up to the all-important shave. To start, Bunnie offered some insight into the reason for the drastic change, sharing, "My husband, in honor of his shoot that he did today, is going to shave off his beard completely, because now that he's so skinny — look at that freaking jawline — we wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?" Although it's unclear what the photoshoot was for, it must've been important enough for the star to part ways with such a big part of his identity.
While Bunnie described Jelly Roll's cleanly shaven face as "not terrible," she seemingly liked the "cop stache" and goatee he showed her during the styling process a bit more. Meanwhile, Jelly Roll's complete transformation caught his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, completely off-guard as she teared up and laughed at the same time, clearly overwhelmed with emotion. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait slightly longer to see his cleanly-shaven look since, as Bunnie explained in a comment, "He will show y'all when he's ready."
Even so, netizens were united in their belief that it was a massive improvement. Daily Mail commenters gushed that the singer looked "much better" without his scraggly beard and was "really handsome with all that facial hair gone." In fact, many fans reckoned his infamous facial tattoos should be the next to go. However, we already know that Jelly Roll would look totally different without his face tattoos since we got rid of them in a photo.
Jelly Roll has transformed in more ways than one
In a 2018 Instagram post, Jelly Roll reflected on a doctor's visit from 2015 that left him feeling humiliated. When the "Wild Ones" singer stepped on a scale at the doctor's office, he was told he weighed over 500 pounds and would have to go to a meat processing facility or a truck stop to find out his exact weight. Near the end of 2016, the country star finally realized that he needed to turn his life around. And so, Jelly Roll's weight loss journey began. After several ups and downs, the Grammy nominee ultimately managed to shed over 200 pounds. What makes that achievement even more impressive is the fact that Jelly Roll did it without the help of weight loss drugs. Speaking on Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, in December 2024, her husband revealed that he steered clear of Ozempic because doctors had warned him that acid reflux was one of its side effects.
Since the singer's livelihood depends on his voice, he naturally decided he didn't want to risk damaging his vocal cords. Given that before and after photos of Jelly Roll's weight loss transformation were completely jaw-dropping, it's understandable that he wanted to show off his progress to the world. During the "Bloodline" hitmaker's appearance on "Dumb Blonde," he confirmed that he aspired to grace the cover of Men's Health by March 2026 to showcase his wild transformation. So, there is a chance that he achieved that goal by November 2025, and it prompted him to shave his beard. But only time will tell.