Jelly Roll Finally Ditched His Grubby Beard & Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing

We never thought the day would come but Jelly Roll has bid adieu to his famous facial hair. In November 2025, the country singer's wife, Bunnie XO, posted a video to Instagram chronicling the emotional journey the couple went on in the moments leading up to the all-important shave. To start, Bunnie offered some insight into the reason for the drastic change, sharing, "My husband, in honor of his shoot that he did today, is going to shave off his beard completely, because now that he's so skinny — look at that freaking jawline — we wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?" Although it's unclear what the photoshoot was for, it must've been important enough for the star to part ways with such a big part of his identity.

While Bunnie described Jelly Roll's cleanly shaven face as "not terrible," she seemingly liked the "cop stache" and goatee he showed her during the styling process a bit more. Meanwhile, Jelly Roll's complete transformation caught his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, completely off-guard as she teared up and laughed at the same time, clearly overwhelmed with emotion. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait slightly longer to see his cleanly-shaven look since, as Bunnie explained in a comment, "He will show y'all when he's ready."

Even so, netizens were united in their belief that it was a massive improvement. Daily Mail commenters gushed that the singer looked "much better" without his scraggly beard and was "really handsome with all that facial hair gone." In fact, many fans reckoned his infamous facial tattoos should be the next to go. However, we already know that Jelly Roll would look totally different without his face tattoos since we got rid of them in a photo.