Donald Trump Reveals His Campaign Plane Only Served This Greasy Food (Holy Cholesterol!)

Despite what he likes to tell people, President Donald Trump is not exactly the poster child for health. Which is why when he attended the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., on November 17, 2025, he bragged about being one of the fast-food chain's "all time most loyal customers" (via X). He then shared that on Trump Force One, McDonald's is always on the menu, unlike other politicians' plane-side service, which Trump claimed to go the more expensive, fancy food route.

Trump at the McDonald's summit: "As you may have heard, I'm also one of your all time most loyal customers. I really am. I think that's good. I'm pretty sure that's good. While other politicians fly around on campaign planes stocked with expensive catering, on Trump Force 1 we... pic.twitter.com/gxEaBEe5xf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2025

POTUS even referenced that infamous photo shared by Donald Trump Jr. on X (formerly Twitter) back in November 2024. It featured Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services, reluctantly holding a Big Mac. "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW," Don Jr. quipped in the caption, as he sat with his father, RFK Jr., Mike Johnson, and Trump's then-bestie, Elon Musk. During the summit, Trump shared that RFK Jr. admitted to him that he "loved" the Big Mac — though his face in the picture said otherwise.

During his presidential campaign in October 2024, Trump even worked a shift at McDonald's in Pennsylvania, an important swing state. On the one-year anniversary of this bizarre campaign strategy, the Instagram account @teamtrump posted a video of POTUS working the drive-thru.