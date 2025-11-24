What Happened To Missi Pyle?

It seemed like you couldn't throw a dodgeball in the late '90s and 2000s without hitting a movie featuring actor Missi Pyle. After landing a small role in the Academy Award-winning movie "As Good As It Gets," she scored a career-changing part in 1999's "Galaxy Quest," a satirical sci-fi flick that spoofed "Star Trek" and its fandom. The beloved comedy also starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, and a young Rainn Wilson.

In "Galaxy Quest," she played a statuesque alien with a sharp black bob haircut named Laliari. "When I got [to the audition], they showed me a video of Jed Rees portraying a Thermian," she recalled in The Hollywood Reporter's oral history of the film. "When I saw that silly Thermian smile, I completely understood the character." So much so, the casting director was adamant that Pyle — who was still an unknown actor at the time — get the part.

Pyle's resume only continued to grow from there. Over the next five years, she went on to play everything from a formidable unibrowed athlete in "Dodgeball" to Alexandra in the live-action adaptation of "Josie and the Pussycats" to Violet Beauregarde's mom in the 2005 version of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" — and we're only scratching the surface. And while her career might look different nowadays, that's not to say she hasn't stayed busy. From becoming a mother to starting her own podcast to tackling unexpected acting gigs, here is everything Missi Pyle has been up to in the past few years.