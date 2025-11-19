Unfiltered Trump Close Up Proves His Makeup Is Greasy Enough To Fry A Filet-O-Fish

President Donald Trump recently bragged that his campaign plane only serves McDonald's, but nobody expected him to return the favor in such an unusual fashion. Speaking at the McDonald's Impact Summit on November 17, 2025, the divisive politician looked as though he'd been dunked in the deep fat fryer himself. The unfiltered photo seen below shows a definite shininess to his complexion, along with one of Trump's biggest makeup fails to date. The president sported his standard orangey foundation, but many areas were left unblended or completely uncovered, such as around his eyes, the tip of his nose, between his eyebrows, and inside his ears. It was a jarring contrast, and suggested that Trump almost certainly does his own prep work; a professional makeup artist would have done a better job of application, not to mention dusting on some finishing powder to keep the greasy look at bay.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

Addressing the assembled owners, operators, and suppliers of the iconic fast food chain, the former "Apprentice" host praised it for being universally appealing. As Trump declared, "[N]o matter who you are, everyone loves something at McDonald's. There's always something to have." (via YouTube). "I like the fish," he added, making an odd guttural sound and gesturing as if to indicate the square shape of the chain's iconic Filet-O-Fish sandwich. However, he had one request for those listening: "You could do a little bit more tartar sauce, though, please." Trump didn't go into any more detail about his favorite order, but he did take some time to mention changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico, the "low IQ" of rivals Former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and his lifting of the water-saving restrictions that made his shower "drip-drip" instead of the strong gush Trump needs to wash his hair.