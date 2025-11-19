Unfiltered Trump Close Up Proves His Makeup Is Greasy Enough To Fry A Filet-O-Fish
President Donald Trump recently bragged that his campaign plane only serves McDonald's, but nobody expected him to return the favor in such an unusual fashion. Speaking at the McDonald's Impact Summit on November 17, 2025, the divisive politician looked as though he'd been dunked in the deep fat fryer himself. The unfiltered photo seen below shows a definite shininess to his complexion, along with one of Trump's biggest makeup fails to date. The president sported his standard orangey foundation, but many areas were left unblended or completely uncovered, such as around his eyes, the tip of his nose, between his eyebrows, and inside his ears. It was a jarring contrast, and suggested that Trump almost certainly does his own prep work; a professional makeup artist would have done a better job of application, not to mention dusting on some finishing powder to keep the greasy look at bay.
Addressing the assembled owners, operators, and suppliers of the iconic fast food chain, the former "Apprentice" host praised it for being universally appealing. As Trump declared, "[N]o matter who you are, everyone loves something at McDonald's. There's always something to have." (via YouTube). "I like the fish," he added, making an odd guttural sound and gesturing as if to indicate the square shape of the chain's iconic Filet-O-Fish sandwich. However, he had one request for those listening: "You could do a little bit more tartar sauce, though, please." Trump didn't go into any more detail about his favorite order, but he did take some time to mention changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico, the "low IQ" of rivals Former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and his lifting of the water-saving restrictions that made his shower "drip-drip" instead of the strong gush Trump needs to wash his hair.
Trump frequently tries (and fails) to come off as an average Joe
Despite Donald Trump's hinting that he might finally be ready to ditch his McDonald's habit, there's no indication the president intends to give up the fried fish and quarter pounders any time soon. By all accounts, he does enjoy the food, but it serves another crucial purpose too: Maintaining the public image Trump tries so hard to preserve. The controversial leader's use of bronzing makeup is almost certainly an attempt to appear young and healthy enough to hold his own at peace summits and press conferences. Trump's bruised-up hand, which suggests a blood test or a medical treatment? Nothing to see here. Move along, folks.
His well-known fast-food indulgences are another way of connecting with the average American. Never mind that the president hosted a black-tie dinner for Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the day after his speech to the McDonald's franchisees; everyone knows he would much rather have been chowing down on a burger and a super-sized order of fries than nibbling on pistachio-crusted rack of lamb. In fact, those two habits may be interconnected in Trump's mind. If he were to start appearing in public bare-faced, his natural pale skin tone could make fans worry about his health, and perhaps point fingers at his diet.
In that case, the divisive politician would have to give up the grease and start eating the healthier diet preferred by his wife, or even follow the advice of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and swear off all processed foods, including his beloved Diet Coke. But continuing to layer on the orange foundation sends the message that a few meals at the Golden Arches won't hurt anyone — even a commander in chief pushing 80.