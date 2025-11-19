Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' 2026 Met Gala Sponsorship Still Won't Get Trump An Invite
There is a non-zero chance that Donald Trump won't write a Truth Social rant about the 2026 Met Gala. While the loud social media meltdown will probably cover everything from the worst-dressed celebrities at the event to clap-backs for his most vocal opponents, it won't be enough to mask the hurt the president's ego has suffered from being snubbed for yet another year in a row. In fact, the latest one may even send Trump spiraling because his billionaire friend, Jeff Bezos, and his new wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, are co-sponsoring the glitzy event for the first time. However, the Amazon founder's influence still won't be enough to secure an invitation for the divisive politician because Anna Wintour still calls the shots for the Met Gala as its long-standing primary host.
When the fashion icon appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," in 2017, Wintour confirmed that she had no intention of re-inviting Trump to the event. Thus, the Vogue executive's dislike seems to be the reason why Trump is forever banned from the Met Gala. Even worse, the Bezoses appear to be close friends with Wintour. She even played a part in a Lauren Sánchez look that we can't stop talking about: Her red Oscar de la Renta moment at the 2024 Met Gala. The legendary editor is also widely believed to have helped the former Fox News anchor pick out her wedding gown. Still, it seems unlikely that Jeff and Lauren would be willing or even able to persuade Wintour to reconsider her feelings for the president, and invite him, which would only inspire backlash.
Anna Wintour met up with Donald Trump to grill him on tariffs
While speaking to Variety in September 2025, Anna Wintour proudly revealed that she had marched down to the White House to tell Donald Trump exactly how she felt about his tariffs. To start, the fashion icon commended the divisive commander-in-chief, his deputy JD Vance, and their White House Chief of Staff for being "amazingly open" to her concerns during their two meetings. However, Wintour confessed that she was utterly baffled by how Donald could claim that he valued creativity while also stifling it with his tariffs. The Vogue executive has also thrown some not-so-subtle shade Melania Trump's way.
During a February 2017 chat with the Wall Street Journal, Wintour confirmed that Vogue would stay in line with its established traditions and let the then-newly-installed first lady grace its illustrious cover. However, Melania ultimately didn't get the honor during either of her husband's two administrations (not yet, anyway). When "The Economist Asks" host Anne McElvoy wondered why the former model had never made it to the cover of the famed fashion magazine, during a 2019 interview, Wintour replied, "I think it's important for Vogue to support women who are leading change in this country," (via The Hill).
Interestingly, although she didn't seem much interested in talking about the Republican president's wife, the fashion icon couldn't help but gush about Michelle Obama and her phenomenal fashion sense. Safe to say that she would have nothing but appreciation for the one Michelle Obama look that stood above the rest. Despite everything, there's still no denying that the repeated Met Gala snubs might be especially painful for Donald and Melania's relationship for a good reason: It's where he proposed to her in 2004.