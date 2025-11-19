Karoline Leavitt Reveals Donald Trump's Weird Scent Habit And The Internet Has A Shady Theory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Donald Trump has humiliated himself in a variety of embarrassing ways, from wearing greasy bronzer and make-up to repeatedly and unabashedly lying about his height. However, one particularly awkward rumor revolves around his alleged body odor and his purported desire to cover it up with colognes and perfumes. The question of his supposedly grody aroma was cast into the spotlight again on November 11, 2025, when Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and used the opportunity to spritz him with a flowery fragrance.

The bizarre interaction with the Syrian president was shared on social media, sparking confusion and bafflement among many who couldn't fathom the surreal nature of the interaction. Many questioned Trump's meeting with al-Sharaa at all, considering his past designation as a foreign terrorist by U.S. intelligence, which once had a $10 million bounty on his head before he became Syria's unelected leader. Others simply couldn't wrap their heads around why Trump felt it was necessary to spray any visiting guests with perfume. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, that's just something Trump does regularly.

Host: The Syrian president came in, and Trump sprayed perfume all over him. Did he smell? Leavitt: That happens all the time. Not just with the Syrian president, but I've seen it with other foreign leaders. I've seen it with cabinet members, myself.

pic.twitter.com/5Ogv0gtXGM — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 19, 2025

Leavitt sat down for an appearance on the "Pod Force One" podcast, where she addressed Trump's perfume habit. "That happens all the time. Not just with the Syrian president, but I've seen it with other foreign leaders. I've seen it with members of the cabinet, myself," Leavitt said, laughing. "He's just showing off his wonderful scents!" While it's impossible to know, some critics think his liberal application of fragrance might be a ploy to mask his own heady musk.