Karoline Leavitt Reveals Donald Trump's Weird Scent Habit And The Internet Has A Shady Theory
Donald Trump has humiliated himself in a variety of embarrassing ways, from wearing greasy bronzer and make-up to repeatedly and unabashedly lying about his height. However, one particularly awkward rumor revolves around his alleged body odor and his purported desire to cover it up with colognes and perfumes. The question of his supposedly grody aroma was cast into the spotlight again on November 11, 2025, when Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and used the opportunity to spritz him with a flowery fragrance.
The bizarre interaction with the Syrian president was shared on social media, sparking confusion and bafflement among many who couldn't fathom the surreal nature of the interaction. Many questioned Trump's meeting with al-Sharaa at all, considering his past designation as a foreign terrorist by U.S. intelligence, which once had a $10 million bounty on his head before he became Syria's unelected leader. Others simply couldn't wrap their heads around why Trump felt it was necessary to spray any visiting guests with perfume. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, that's just something Trump does regularly.
Host: The Syrian president came in, and Trump sprayed perfume all over him. Did he smell?
Leavitt: That happens all the time. Not just with the Syrian president, but I've seen it with other foreign leaders. I've seen it with cabinet members, myself.
pic.twitter.com/5Ogv0gtXGM
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 19, 2025
Leavitt sat down for an appearance on the "Pod Force One" podcast, where she addressed Trump's perfume habit. "That happens all the time. Not just with the Syrian president, but I've seen it with other foreign leaders. I've seen it with members of the cabinet, myself," Leavitt said, laughing. "He's just showing off his wonderful scents!" While it's impossible to know, some critics think his liberal application of fragrance might be a ploy to mask his own heady musk.
Is Donald Trump's cologne obsession an effort to hide his own stench?
Despite Karoline Leavitt's claims that Donald Trump simply loves letting everyone enjoy his branded colognes and perfumes out of the goodness of his heart, many critics have other theories. Under a clip from Leavitt's podcast appearance posted to X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, "Tell me that Trump tried to cover up his stench with performative perfumery without telling me he stinks." Another user broke it down with a relatable analogy, writing, "Let's be real. It's for the same reason that crime scene investigators & folks who work in the morgue put Vicks vapor rub under their noses – to mask the smell of decomposition."
Trump himself raised suspicion about his own body odor when he remarked how his wife, Melania Trump, wanted some "fresh air" in the White House, but couldn't open the windows because they are secured shut. Meanwhile, other politicians have outright put Trump on blast for his alleged odor, including former congressman and political pundit, Adam Kinzinger. "I'm genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven't talked about the odor. It's truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can," Kinzinger tweeted in December 2023.
Meanwhile, amid all the comments about Trump's scent, some were offended by the way the president seems to be using official meetings with foreign leaders to sell and promote his personal merch. "Awesome to have a president who hawks his products to foreign dignitaries," one user commented on X, adding, "Nonstop greed and corruption." Not-so-coincidentally, Trump has launched an official line of Trump fragrances branded with his name and likeness, with product names like "Fight! Fight! Fight!" and "Victory 45-47," the latter of which costs $249 per bottle.