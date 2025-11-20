The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2025 CMAs

What is it about country music stars? All year long, they rock the usual Levi's and cowboy hats, but when it comes time for their songs to be celebrated, without fail, we always see some of the weirdest outfits on the red carpet. The 2025 Country Music Association Awards have arrived! All our favorite stars in the world of country music headed to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to walk the red carpet and celebrate the year's best songs. The red carpet brought out country music staples like cowboy hats, bolo ties, and quantities of sequins that could make even the Rockettes quake with fear.

However, it also brought ensembles with some strange cutouts, bad fabric choices, and a pair of pants made out of many other pairs of pants. Knowing what we know about country music stars and their penchant for bringing chaos to the carpet, we can't say we were too surprised to see a lot of this year's worst-dressed contenders. Yet, we did still manage to see some fashion statements that were truly one-of-a-kind — and not in a good way. After a year of great country music, the red carpet matched the energy of the CMAs, but with some equally great entries in our worst-dressed list.