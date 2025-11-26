Side-By-Side Photos Of Keith Urban's Transformation Are Wild To See

Keith Urban has gone through an amazing transformation over his decades in the music industry, both personally and professionally. The Australian country music star started his career in the early '90s when he released his debut self-titled album in his home country in 1991. It would be nearly a decade before he released his first album in the U.S., another self-titled album released in 1999. He recorded an album with a band in between those two albums, but his first U.S. album launched his journey into superstardom with hits like "But for the Grace of God," "It's a Love Thing," and "Your Everything." It was certified platinum in 2003. Throughout his career, the "You'll Think of Me" singer has released 12 solo albums, won four Grammys and had 19 nominations, and had nine consecutive gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums as of 2025, per CAA.

Frank Trapper & Taylor Hill/Getty

Since his debut, Urban has obviously changed physically, although side-by-side photos of the singer at the CMAs in the early 2000s and 2025 show that the transformation in his appearance is really just many subtle upgrades that come together to make a huge difference. First, although the photo on the left was taken in the early naughties, Urban's black striped suit and shiny pink shirt make him look stuck in the '70s disco era, and his haircut doesn't help. There are signs of aging (like fine wine, for the record) in his face in 2025, but the most obvious difference is the subtle scruff added to his signature soul patch. His toned physique and arms full of tattoos in 2025 also help modernize his look and highlight his physical changes.