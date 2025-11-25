10 Celebrities Who Are Unrecognizable Without Eyeliner

Celebs like Gigi Hadid, Adele, and Rihanna have harnessed the transformative power of eyeliner, and fans have come to expect that distinct look from them. So when these stars go without eyeliner, they look shockingly different, proving the impact that one stroke of makeup can have on a face. Eyeliner has the ability to make the eyes look larger and more defined. Eyeliner can make a look more sultry and seductive; it can also give it a more sophisticated edge, thanks to its dramatic effect. Eyeliner can also be applied strategically to alter the perceived shape of eyes, making them look rounder, fuller, and more wide awake. These are just some of the many reasons why it is such a popular step for makeup lovers everywhere, and a clear reason why gorgeous stars — such as Ashley Graham, Naomi Campbell, and Taylor Swift, among many others — all incorporate it so regularly.

It's amazing to see what eyeliner can do for a face. While it's just a little part of a makeup routine, eyeliner has the ability to completely transform a look. The evidence of this is abundantly clear when looking at a variety of celebrities, all of whom famously love makeup and love to play around with it. These stars are happy to go fresh faced or rocking a barely there makeup look, which has its own appeal. However, when they add a flick of eyeliner, it's a whole new world.