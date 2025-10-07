Demi Lovato Debuts Drastic Face Transformation At Paris Fashion Week & She Looks Unrecognizable
Whether it's the fashion or the faces, Paris Fashion Week never disappoints when it comes to memorable looks. This year, Nicole Kidman rocked an understated revenge outfit that drew royal comparisons, and we got a new look from Demi Lovato. Lovato's transformation from child star now includes a particularly sculpted face. Whether she got her hyper chiseled cheekbones from contour and her full lips from makeup tricks or whether she went with a more invasive procedure, we don't know.
Not everyone was a fan of the new look. In Instagram comments on a post about Lovato's Paris fashion week appearance, some people thought she didn't look like herself. Some theorized that she may be on Ozempic. Lovato also got compared to Janice Dickinson, who is totally unrecognizable in pictures from her modeling days, as well as Demi Moore, who hasn't been able to escape the pricey plastic surgery rumors.
But the situation can perhaps be summed up by one person's comment: "Dang she was actually very pretty ... this sucks but if she likes it then good for her!" We agree, fans don't have to like her look, her own feelings are the most important.
Demi Lovato was serving looks at Paris Fashion Week
Demi Lovato has talked about getting Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection similar to Botox. In 2024, Lovato told People about using Xeomin every three months: "it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself. There are times I like to get glam and times when I don't like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both." She hasn't talked about any other use of fillers or weight loss drugs.
While in Paris, Lovato attended the Coperni Spring/Summer 2026 show. And along with a snatched face, she went with the no-pants trend that we've seen on the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Julia Fox, Chloe Bailey, and more. The black bodysuit and cargo tights showed off Lovato's figure, and she paired them with a fur-look jacket and the pointiest black heels we've ever seen. She went to some other shows, including one by Vivienne Westwood, where she wore an oversized brown tweed blazer with a mini skirt. Westwood's a long time favorite designer of the singer; she wore two Westwood gowns for her May 2025 wedding to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes. Lovato was back in black at the BoF Gala.
Lovato's svelte Paris Fashion Week appearance follows previous speculation from fans that she might be using Ozempic or another similar weight loss drug after she posted photos of herself in April. Lovato has been open with her struggle over body acceptance and image in the past.