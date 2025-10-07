Demi Lovato Debuts Drastic Face Transformation At Paris Fashion Week & She Looks Unrecognizable

Whether it's the fashion or the faces, Paris Fashion Week never disappoints when it comes to memorable looks. This year, Nicole Kidman rocked an understated revenge outfit that drew royal comparisons, and we got a new look from Demi Lovato. Lovato's transformation from child star now includes a particularly sculpted face. Whether she got her hyper chiseled cheekbones from contour and her full lips from makeup tricks or whether she went with a more invasive procedure, we don't know.

Not everyone was a fan of the new look. In Instagram comments on a post about Lovato's Paris fashion week appearance, some people thought she didn't look like herself. Some theorized that she may be on Ozempic. Lovato also got compared to Janice Dickinson, who is totally unrecognizable in pictures from her modeling days, as well as Demi Moore, who hasn't been able to escape the pricey plastic surgery rumors.

But the situation can perhaps be summed up by one person's comment: "Dang she was actually very pretty ... this sucks but if she likes it then good for her!" We agree, fans don't have to like her look, her own feelings are the most important.