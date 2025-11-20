Kamala Harris' Joe-Bashing Book Clearly Hasn't Helped Icy Tensions With Jill Biden

In addition to things looking a little cool between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris at Dick Cheney's funeral, the situation was apparently even more uncomfortable when Joe Biden got into the mix. Lip reader Nicola Hickling informed the Daily Mail that Jill was caught in the middle, as she seemingly told Harris, "He wasn't ignoring you." Based on Hickling's observations, Harris seemed to take issue with Joe's body language when they sat down. Hickling reported that Harris responded, "I know he wasn't, I was thinking you're going to look at me, but he didn't."

The idea of a lack of support from Joe came through at various moments in Harris' memoir, "107 Days." For instance, when Harris would have preferred only encouragement before a debate with Donald Trump, she was upset that Joe went off on a tangent about his own past debates. Harris also quoted her husband, Doug Emhoff venting about times when he believed the Bidens could have stood up for her in the media.

Unfortunately, Joe worsened the rumors of feud between Jill and Harris by appearing as a guest on "The View" in May 2025. "We'd argue like hell, by the way," Joe divulged about his relationship with Harris. While the former president saw these interactions as positive and productive, any of their past beefs could have made Jill feel like she needed to jump into the fray, particularly if their purported exchange at Cheney's funeral is any indication of their time together at the White House.