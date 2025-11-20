Kamala Harris' Joe-Bashing Book Clearly Hasn't Helped Icy Tensions With Jill Biden
Kamala Harris and Jill Biden have a complicated relationship. While the two women have had their moments of solidarity, there's been plenty of contention too. Harris and Jill have been butting heads since 2019, when Edward-Isaac Dovere's book, "Battle for the Soul," claimed that Jill was reportedly incensed enough to drop an expletive after Harris criticized Joe Biden's political record on civil rights issues. More recently, things likely became more fraught due to Harris' memoir, "107 Days." Even before the book was released, excerpts revealed that Harris was going scorched earth on Joe Biden. The former vice president mentioned her concerns about Joe's age and health, and her unhappiness about his decision to try for a second term. "This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition," Harris wrote in an except published in The Atlantic.
The funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney has begun, with attendees including former President Joe Biden, former VP Kamala Harris, former President George W. Bush, and Mitch McConnell.
President Trump and VP Vance were not invited.
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2025
While Harris and Jill no longer have to see each other regularly, it seems they can't avoid each other completely. On November 20, 2025, they both attended the funeral for former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served under George W. Bush. Jill was sitting in the middle, with Joe on one side and Harris on the other. Before the service began, things appeared to be off to a positive start, and the two women chatted animatedly. However, some saw indications that they weren't completely jazzed to be in the same space, particularly when Jill looked down as Harris continued talking after they were seated.
Harris and Joe seemed to have a mixed reunion as well
In addition to things looking a little cool between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris at Dick Cheney's funeral, the situation was apparently even more uncomfortable when Joe Biden got into the mix. Lip reader Nicola Hickling informed the Daily Mail that Jill was caught in the middle, as she seemingly told Harris, "He wasn't ignoring you." Based on Hickling's observations, Harris seemed to take issue with Joe's body language when they sat down. Hickling reported that Harris responded, "I know he wasn't, I was thinking you're going to look at me, but he didn't."
The idea of a lack of support from Joe came through at various moments in Harris' memoir, "107 Days." For instance, when Harris would have preferred only encouragement before a debate with Donald Trump, she was upset that Joe went off on a tangent about his own past debates. Harris also quoted her husband, Doug Emhoff venting about times when he believed the Bidens could have stood up for her in the media.
Unfortunately, Joe worsened the rumors of feud between Jill and Harris by appearing as a guest on "The View" in May 2025. "We'd argue like hell, by the way," Joe divulged about his relationship with Harris. While the former president saw these interactions as positive and productive, any of their past beefs could have made Jill feel like she needed to jump into the fray, particularly if their purported exchange at Cheney's funeral is any indication of their time together at the White House.