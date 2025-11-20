Donald Trump & Liz Cheney's Longstanding Feud Likely Contributed To Funeral Snub

The accelerant for the bad blood between Liz Cheney and Donald Trump were the actions — or lack thereof — of the president on January 6, 2021. When Liz spearheaded an investigation into the actions on the fateful day, she set off a firestorm of responses from Trump. During a rather contentious race for re-election in 2022, Liz ran political ads that featured her father, Dick Cheney, calling Trump a "coward." While this might have been in response to a mean-spirited ad the Trump campaign ran at Liz's expense, the message was still clear: Liz and her father were willing to stand up to the president.

Though Liz lost her election in 2022, she hasn't gone quiet. To continue to poke at Trump, she announced she'd be voting for his bitter rival Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, and continues to hold his feet to the fire regarding January 6.

In December of 2023, Liz spoke to People about what Trump told his fans during his speech on that day of political violence. "Trump had said, 'We have to get rid of the Liz Cheneys of the world,'" Liz divulged. Notably, this isn't the only time Trump has called for action to be taken against her, and there's even evidence to suggest Trump's trying to make some calls to punish Liz for speaking out. Although, considering she found time to casually call it out during her father's funeral, it seems that none of Trump's aggressive behavior is enough to stop Liz from warning her own party to move away from him.