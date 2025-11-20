Donald Trump & Liz Cheney's Longstanding Feud Likely Contributed To Funeral Snub
In the wake of the passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney at age 84, the current administration of President Donald Trump has kicked up their shady behavior. Trump himself has essentially refused to issue a statement on the death — bucking tradition for presidents, but also strange, as having a social media meltdown is one of Trump's favorite things. Notably, Dick's daughter Liz Cheney and Trump have exchanged their fair share of barbs over the years, with some brutal moments in the feud between Liz and Trump. At times, Dick himself also let Trump know how he felt about him, which makes it come as no surprise that the current president was not on the guest list for the November 20 funeral for the former vice president.
Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance were snubbed from the services, a clear indication of how the Cheney family feels about the current administration. In fact, Liz's remarks during the funeral could be a clue as to why they weren't invited. Per Newsweek, the former Wyoming representative said, "My dad's devotion to America was deep and substantive." She later added, "He knew that bonds of party must always yield to the single bond we share as Americans." This points to the rift Liz has felt and participated in among fellow Republicans, especially those who appear to align with leadership over country. It also suggests that the messy feud between Liz and Trump isn't dissipating any time soon.
Liz Cheney has repeatedly called out Donald Trump
The accelerant for the bad blood between Liz Cheney and Donald Trump were the actions — or lack thereof — of the president on January 6, 2021. When Liz spearheaded an investigation into the actions on the fateful day, she set off a firestorm of responses from Trump. During a rather contentious race for re-election in 2022, Liz ran political ads that featured her father, Dick Cheney, calling Trump a "coward." While this might have been in response to a mean-spirited ad the Trump campaign ran at Liz's expense, the message was still clear: Liz and her father were willing to stand up to the president.
Though Liz lost her election in 2022, she hasn't gone quiet. To continue to poke at Trump, she announced she'd be voting for his bitter rival Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, and continues to hold his feet to the fire regarding January 6.
In December of 2023, Liz spoke to People about what Trump told his fans during his speech on that day of political violence. "Trump had said, 'We have to get rid of the Liz Cheneys of the world,'" Liz divulged. Notably, this isn't the only time Trump has called for action to be taken against her, and there's even evidence to suggest Trump's trying to make some calls to punish Liz for speaking out. Although, considering she found time to casually call it out during her father's funeral, it seems that none of Trump's aggressive behavior is enough to stop Liz from warning her own party to move away from him.