6 Times Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Embraced The Natural No-Makeup Look
Hallmark star Autumn Reeser is known for her roles in the network's "The Wedding Veil" trilogy with Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney, as well as the 2025 holiday movie "We Met in December." Her role as a rom-com leading lady for the network has presented a lot of opportunities to glam up, but her life outside of the spotlight calls for more laid-back looks. Reeser is the mom of two boys who values work-life balance and boundaries on social media, but not perfection.
"One of my strengths is not feeling like I need to have every detail figured out before I leap," Reeser shared in an interview with Career Contessa. "Through acting, I've learned not to be a perfectionist and how to be comfortable making mistakes in public." One of the ways that manifests itself in her life is that she's not afraid to embrace her natural beauty, and there is evidence all over her social media. Reeser has been guilty of one obvious makeup mistake, but she's had so many relatable, makeup-free moments.
She has makeup-free adventures with her sons
In November 2024, Autumn Reeser shared a birthday tribute to her youngest son Dashiell (nicknamed "Dash"), on Instagram. The post featured a carousel of photos full of proof that her life is super busy, and we understand why she probably doesn't have a lot of time to put on makeup. Reeser, Dash, and his brother Finneus, (called "Finn"), were outside in many of the photos, dressed in sweats while they did things like feed chickens, share laughs, and eat hot dogs. Who needs makeup when your life is moving so fast and is so full of fun?
A natural moment in nature
When she's not on set, Autumn Reeser spends as much time as she can in nature, which makes sense, as she is the founder of an online community called Earth School. In November 2024, she shared a message of unity on Instagram while posing in front of a lush pond. Reeser was decked out in a cozy sweater, no makeup, and her hair appeared damp, as if she'd just taken a quick dip. Her natural beauty was on full display in what looked like a truly peaceful setting.
Cozy time with coffee
Sometimes, we all need a quiet moment of introspection with our coffee before a busy day, and Hallmark stars like Autumn Reeser are no exception. She shared one of these moments on Instagram in October 2024. The "OC" star wore a casual outfit as she sat in front of a fireplace, carefully sipping coffee. Her hair was up in a high bun, which showed off her naturally rosy complexion. Without a full face of makeup, Reeser looked gorgeous in her cozy environment.
Nature will always ground Autumn Reeser
Autumn Reeser and her sons love an adventure, as seen in a May 2024 Instagram video of a camping trip. The family read books, played cards, went hiking, and slept under the stars. The actor rocked a yellow beanie cap and a comfy vest, and managed to look stunning in her casual fit. There is no need for makeup when you're out camping, and once again, Reeser's bare face looked lovely in the outdoors. "When the world feels so heavy ... I return to nature," the caption of the sweet video read.
She traveled the world makeup-free
In November 2025, Autumn Reeser shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram, telling her followers that she'd spent the last month traveling the world from Nashville to New York to London to Ireland for work projects. The post featured moments of song, moments on set, milkshakes, and, of course, moments in nature. The "Entourage" star filmed herself walking makeup-free in the rain, looking stunning as usual. Sometimes all the glam you need is a bright smile, which Reeser has proven time and time again.
A bright smile was all Reeser needed on her face in Ireland
Ireland might be a place where Autumn Reeser finds peace, as she shared another makeup-free moment there in a September 2025 Instagram post, announcing she was hosting a November retreat in the country. Reeser showed off her big smile and a healthy glow amid lush fields of green. The Hallmark star also sported a wide-brimmed hat, which likely protected her skin from the sun — a great way to maintain a beautifully smooth complexion.