6 Times Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Embraced The Natural No-Makeup Look

Hallmark star Autumn Reeser is known for her roles in the network's "The Wedding Veil" trilogy with Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney, as well as the 2025 holiday movie "We Met in December." Her role as a rom-com leading lady for the network has presented a lot of opportunities to glam up, but her life outside of the spotlight calls for more laid-back looks. Reeser is the mom of two boys who values work-life balance and boundaries on social media, but not perfection.

"One of my strengths is not feeling like I need to have every detail figured out before I leap," Reeser shared in an interview with Career Contessa. "Through acting, I've learned not to be a perfectionist and how to be comfortable making mistakes in public." One of the ways that manifests itself in her life is that she's not afraid to embrace her natural beauty, and there is evidence all over her social media. Reeser has been guilty of one obvious makeup mistake, but she's had so many relatable, makeup-free moments.