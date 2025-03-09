The One Makeup Mistake Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Won't Stop Making (But We Love Her Anyways)

Even if some fans would encourage her to slightly adjust her looks, Hallmark star Autumn Reeser's iffy eyebrows are not enough to keep us from loving the beloved actress and her work. True Hallmark fans might be able to name every joy-filled Christmas flick Reeser has starred in, from "A Glenbrooke Christmas" to "Christmas Under the Stars." She's also appeared in several enchanting movies which may be enjoyed at any time of year, like "The Wedding Veil" series and 2024's "Junebug." Reeser has an expansive resume just through her work with the network, and she takes great pride in her wholesome image.

Haters often target Hallmark movies for their perceived poor quality or sappy stories. However, Reeser reminded us all in a December 2024 Instagram post that Hallmark movies are not only must-watch television but are beneficial to viewers' mental health. "A treat, a joy, and a sweet reminder that we are ALL each other's medicine," she wrote. "These movies are not just movies, this is a movement and a community — and that's something that people who don't watch @hallmarkchannel might not understand."

They may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's hard to deny the Hallmark Channel's infectious romances spread positive energy all around. Stars like Reeser are a pivotal part of making that magic happen.

